Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has lost his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, after a brief illness

The sad news came just days after he scored for Fulham and regained public support following AFCON criticism

Nigeria’s National Sports Commission has sent an official condolence message to the player and his family

Tragedy has struck the family of Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze following the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, in the early hours of Thursday, January 29.

The heartbreaking news was first made public by his brother, David Chukwueze, through emotional posts on Instagram.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze loses his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, after a brief illness. Photo by NurPhoto

In one of the messages, David expressed how difficult it was for the family to even process the loss, writing, “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum.”

According to multiple reports, Mrs Chukwueze had been battling an illness for some time before she passed away.

Although Samuel Chukwueze, who has scored three goals for Fulham this season per Transfermarkt, did not immediately release a personal statement, the family’s posts made it clear that the loss has left them devastated and struggling to come to terms with the reality of her passing.

The timing of the tragedy has made it even more painful for the footballer, who had only recently enjoyed a positive moment on the pitch with Fulham in the English Premier League.

Samuel Chukwueze loses mother

Just days before the sad news broke, Chukwueze had scored in Fulham’s 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The goal was seen by many fans as a moment of redemption for the winger, who had faced heavy criticism after missing a penalty during Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against Morocco.

Samuel Chukwueze was part of Nigeria's team that won bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by NurPhoto

That miss had placed him under intense pressure from sections of the football public, but his recent club performance helped restore confidence among supporters.

Sadly, what should have been a period of renewed momentum in his career has now been overshadowed by deep personal grief.

Adding to the emotional weight around the Super Eagles camp, captain Wilfred Ndidi also recently lost his father in a car accident days ago.

The back-to-back tragedies affecting two key Super Eagles players have cast a sombre mood over Nigerian football.

Chukwueze was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, making his mother’s death a particularly heavy blow coming so soon after international duty.

Sports Commission reacts with condolence message

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed the passing of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze in an official statement, Punch reports.

The body expressed sadness over the loss and offered words of comfort to the footballer and his family during this difficult period.

“The National Sports Commission is deeply saddened by the confirmed passing of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, mother of Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze,” the statement read.

“The National Sports Commission stands in solidarity with Samuel Chukwueze and offers support to him and his family at this difficult time.”

The Commission also described the late Mrs Chukwueze as a strong support figure in her son’s football journey and assured the player of its solidarity.

