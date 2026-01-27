Africa Digital Media Awards

AFCON 2025: FIFA Sends Message to CAF Ahead of Verdict on Senegal’s Case
AFCON 2025: FIFA Sends Message to CAF Ahead of Verdict on Senegal’s Case

by  Elijah Odetokun
  • FIFA has reportedly sent a message to CAF ahead of the verdict on Senegal's AFCON 2025 final case
  • CAF is investigating Senegal’s walkout of the pitch during the final match of AFCON 2025 in Morocco
  • Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw is expected to receive heavy sanctions after ordering his players off the pitch

FIFA has reportedly sent a message to CAF ahead of concluding their investigation and delivering a verdict on the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The AFCON 2025 final temporarily descended into chaos after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco in the final seconds of the 90 minutes.

Senegal, AFCON 2025, Morocco, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
Senegal fans react after Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco in AFCON final. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Ndala’s decision prompted a protest from Senegal's technical area, with head coach Pape Thiaw ordering his players to leave the pitch and return to the dressing room.

The match was paused for about 17 minutes before Sadio Mane intervened and urged his teammates to return to the pitch and complete the match.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and the match went into extra time, during which Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal to win their second AFCON trophy.

FIFA sends message to CAF

CAF published a statement condemning the “unacceptable behaviour” and immediately launched an investigation into the incidents.

The African football body’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee met on Tuesday for hearing into the incidents and was expected to give a verdict on the case.

Questioning into the matter continues, with CAF scheduling a virtual interview with the parties involved before delivering a verdict in the coming days.

Senegalese journalist Mamadou Ndiaye has confirmed that FIFA has informed CAF that Senegal will face no international sanction, and whatever punishment is delivered remains in Africa's jurisdiction.

Gianni Infantino, Patrice Motsepe, South Africa, AFCON 2025, Morocco.
Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe during AFCON 2025 Round of 16 match. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.
Source: Getty Images

This comes amid reports that Senegal could be kicked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup over the incident, particularly with Pape Thiaw expected to incur a lengthy ban.

Gianni Infantino sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a message to Senegal after the disruption during the AFCON 2025 final.

Infantino, who was present at the final in Morocco, described the incident as “unfortunate scenes” and urged the relevant bodies to act decisively.

