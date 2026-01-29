CAF has announced sanctions on Morocco and Senegal after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final disturbance

Senegal players staged a walkout on the order of head coach Pape Thiaw to protest the decision of the referee

Thiaw received the heaviest sporting sanctions for the incident, while Senegal received hefty financial sanctions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced sanctions on Morocco and Senegal over the scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18.

Senegal lifted their second AFCON trophy after defeating Morocco 1-0 in 120 minutes, but the match was marred by unacceptable scenes.

CAF sanctions Pape Thiaw after AFCON 2025 final disturbance. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Teranga Lions coach Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award a penalty to Morocco in the final minutes.

The penalty came minutes after Ndala had disallowed Ismaila Sarr's goal, prompting Thiaw to act against “the injustice” and order his players off the pitch.

Sadio Mane restored sanity to the match by recalling his teammates to continue the match after speaking to Mamadou Niang, Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, attempting a ridiculous Panenka, which Édouard Mendy saved. Pape Gueye scored in extra time to give Senegal the victory.

CAF sanctions Senegal and Morocco

CAF has announced the sanctions on both countries and individuals involved in the incidents at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18.

Sanctions on Senegal

CAF suspended Pape Thiaw for five matches and fined him $100,000 for his unsporting behaviour, which breached the principles of fair play and integrity.

The organisation also suspended Senegalese stars Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for two matches each for their unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF handed a huge $615,000 to the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) for three different offences during the final from its technical crew, players and supporters.

A $300,000 fine for the improper conduct of its supporters, $300,000 for the unsporting behaviour of its players and technical crew and another $15,000 after five of its players received yellow cards.

Sanctions on Morocco

CAF suspended Achraf Hakimi for two matches, one of which was suspended for one year from the date of the decision, for his unsporting behaviour.

Ismael Saibari received a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine for his unsporting behaviour, which was his involvement in the towel issue.

CAF fined the Moroccan Federation $200,000 for the inappropriate behaviour of the ball boys, particularly assaulting Yehvann Diouf.

CAF sanctions Morocco for its ball boys conduct during AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Samah Zidan.

Source: Getty Images

The FMRF also received a $100,000 for its players' behaviour by invading the VAR review area and interfering with the match officials' work, and $15,000 for the use of lasers by its supporters, totalling $315,000 fine.

CAF rejected Morocco’s petition, which, according to Bein Sport, seeks to strip Senegal of the title based on articles 82 and 84 of AFCON regulations.

FIFA sends message to CAF

Legit.ng reported that FIFA sent a message to CAF ahead of the African body delivering a verdict on the AFCON 2025 final incidents.

The world football governing body informed CAF that the sanctions on both countries will remain within the jurisdiction of African football.

