Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has opened up on why he told his players to leave the pitch in the AFCON final

Thiaw also acknowledged his fault in the ugly scenes that happened during the final match against hosts Morocco

CAF has launched an investigation into the incident and is expected to deliver heavy sanctions to Thiaw and others

Senegal national team head coach Pape Thiaw has explained why he told his players to leave the pitch during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco.

Thiaw coached Senegal to its second AFCON title, defeating hosts Morocco in an electric final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.

Senegal beat Morocco in a chaotic final to win AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former international was at the centre of the controversy in the final after ordering his players off the pitch to protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala had previously ruled out a legitimate Senegalese goal, sparking concerns of favouritism towards the host nation.

As noted by CAF, Sadio Mane’s intervention helped restore order, and Senegal continued the match. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye struck the winner.

The aftermath of the final remains fresh as CAF has launched an investigation into various incidents which happened during the match and is expected to sanction defaulters.

Thiaw is expected to receive the heaviest sanction from CAF for disrupting the flow of the match by asking his players to walk off the pitch to protest against the referee’s decision.

Pape Thiaw explains AFCON final saga

Pape Thiaw has published a statement on his Instagram page, explaining why he told his Senegal stars to walk off the pitch against Morocco.

Thiaw admitted that he never intended to defy the laws of the sport, but he reacted emotionally to protect his players during the incident.

“We had an outstanding tournament with a great organisation, which unfortunately came to a dramatic end. It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game I love so much. I was just trying to protect my players from injustice,” he wrote as translated by Foot Africa.

Pape Thiaw explains why he ordered Senegalese players off the pitch against Morocco. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“What some will perceive as a rule violation is nothing but an emotional reaction to the bias of the situation. After consultation, we decided to restart the match and win this trophy for you.

“I apologise if I may have offended some people, but football lovers will understand that emotion is an integral part of the sport.”

Thiaw surprisingly received massive support from African football fans, who have bemoaned the quality of the officiating at the tournament, which CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged.

