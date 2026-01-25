FECOFA has praised referee Jean-Jacques Ndala despite heavy criticism after the AFCON final controversy

Ndala disallowed a Senegal goal and awarded Morocco a late penalty, triggering a player walk-off protest

The Congolese federation described Ndala as an ambassador of DR Congo refereeing on the continental stage

The Normalization Committee of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) has publicly thrown its weight behind referee Jean-Jacques Ndala following the highly controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco.

Ndala found himself at the centre of intense scrutiny after disallowing a late Senegalese goal before awarding hosts Morocco a stoppage-time penalty.

The sequence of decisions sparked angry reactions from Senegal’s players, who briefly walked off the pitch in protest, plunging the final into chaos.

Despite the uproar, play eventually resumed after nearly 20 minutes, and Senegal went on to secure victory in extra time to claim their second AFCON title, CAF Online reports.

While debate has raged across Africa over the referee’s judgement, FECOFA chose to focus on Ndala’s overall conduct and professionalism during the tournament.

Congolese Federation praises Ndala’s professionalism

In an official statement released on Tuesday, January 20, FECOFA commended Ndala for what it described as an “outstanding performance” at AFCON 2025.

According to Africa Top Sports, the committee highlighted his discipline and respect for the laws of the game, saying these qualities reflected positively on both the referee and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Through his rigor, composure and respect for the laws of the game, Jean-Jacques Ndala has honoured our country and our refereeing body,” the statement read.

FECOFA added that Ndala’s display of professionalism under pressure should serve as a model for other Congolese officials aspiring to officiate at the highest level.

CAF had entrusted Ndala with several high-profile matches during the competition, a sign of confidence in his abilities.

According to FECOFA, Ndala’s performances throughout the tournament were marked by clear decision-making and strong authority, traits required to manage the intensity of elite continental football.

Ndala seen as ambassador for Congolese refereeing

Beyond defending his actions, FECOFA stressed that Ndala’s presence at AFCON 2025 symbolised progress for Congolese refereeing.

The Committee said the 32-year-old official served as an ambassador for DR Congo football, proving that referees from the country can operate confidently on Africa’s biggest stage.

They expressed hope that Ndala’s participation in the tournament would open doors for more Congolese referees to be selected for major international competitions in the future.

Such exposure, FECOFA believes, would strengthen the Congo’s influence in African football and inspire a new generation of match officials.

While CAF continues to review events from the dramatic final, Ndala remains a polarising figure in the aftermath of the tournament.

For Senegal, the focus remains on celebrating their historic AFCON win, while Morocco and CAF weigh possible disciplinary steps linked to the chaos that unfolded.

