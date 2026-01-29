CAF has punished four players after chaotic scenes in the 2025 AFCON final

Achraf Hakimi, Ismaël Saibari, Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were all sanctioned for unsporting conduct

The bans followed protests over a disputed penalty decision that halted the match for several minutes

The fallout from the dramatic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final is still unfolding, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) now handing down disciplinary sanctions to players from both Morocco and Senegal.

What was meant to be a historic showpiece ended in chaos and heated exchanges that have now drawn official punishment from Africa’s football governing body.

CAF, via its website, confirmed that Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is among those sanctioned after being found guilty of breaching the Disciplinary Code for his conduct during the final.

At the heart of the controversy was a penalty awarded to Morocco that Senegal strongly protested, leading to an unprecedented standoff in the final minutes of the match.

With players temporarily refusing to continue and tempers flaring, the final became less about football and more about protest.

Now, CAF has taken disciplinary actions against four players who were heavily involved in the chaos.

Players banned by CAF

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi is the highest-profile name on CAF’s sanction list.

According to NDTV Sports, the Paris Saint-Germain defender was found guilty of unsporting behaviour during the Africa Cup of Nations final, which was overshadowed by protests and stoppages.

CAF confirmed that Hakimi has been suspended from CAF competitions after breaching the Disciplinary Code.

As captain, Hakimi’s actions were judged more severely because of the example expected from him on the pitch.

2. Ismaël Saibari (Morocco)

Morocco midfielder Ismaël Saibari also landed in trouble following the final. CAF suspended him and issued a heavy fine after branding his conduct unsporting.

Saibari was seen trying to grab Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s towel during the tense closing stages of the match. The act was viewed by CAF as deliberate provocation and a breach of sporting ethics.

In its statement, the governing body said Saibari’s behaviour contributed to the disorder that followed the controversial penalty decision.

With Morocco already dealing with Hakimi’s suspension, Saibari’s ban further weakens their midfield options for future competitions.

3. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Senegal were not spared by CAF’s disciplinary net. Premier League stars Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were both suspended for unsporting behaviour directed at the referee during the AFCON final.

According to CAF, the pair crossed the line while protesting the penalty awarded to Morocco.

Their actions formed part of the wider protest led from the Senegal bench, which saw players briefly leave the pitch in a scene that shocked viewers across Africa.

CAF said behaviour towards referees must be handled through official channels and not through confrontation or disruption of play.

The suspensions are a warning to players that emotional reactions, no matter how intense the moment, will not be tolerated.

For Senegal, the bans come as a blow after an otherwise successful tournament.

CAF sanctions Morocco and Senegal

