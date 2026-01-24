Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has sent a strong message a week after helping Nigeria secure a bronze medal at the 2025 AFCON

The 31-year-old found the net during the group stage against Uganda, playing a key role in Nigeria’s campaign at the tournament

The former Southampton striker has since returned to club duties, continuing his fine form by adding to his goal tally in the Turkish Super Lig

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has sent a bold message to his critics a week after winning a bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 31-year-old featured in Nigeria’s third-place match against the Pharaohs of Egypt, where the Super Eagles triumphed 4-2 on penalties at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on January 17.

Onuachu thought he had opened the scoring in the 38th minute after deflecting Akor Adams’ header, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the defender.

The former Southampton forward made five appearances at the tournament, scoring once against Uganda in the group stage to take his international tally to four goals for Nigeria.

Onuachu scores against Kasimpasa

Paul Onuachu inspired Trabzonspor to a 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

The Nigerian international replaced Kazeem Olaigbe at halftime and repaid his coach’s faith just five minutes later, opening the scoring after receiving an assist from Christ Inao Oulai.

Onuachu has now taken his league tally to 12 goals, one behind Istanbul Basaksehir striker Eldor Shomurodov in the scoring charts, per ESPN.

Watch the video:

Kasimpasa drew level in the 61st minute through Fousseni Diabate, who finished off a counterattack assisted by Can Kahveci.

Trabzonspor sealed the win four minutes from time when Oleksandr Zubkov found the net, courtesy of an assist from Anthony Nwakaeme.

Nigerians react to Onuachu's performance

@Louisfire07 said:

"And he was not given more chance at the AFCON 2025 to play."

@2unde247 wrote:

"Turkish league top scorer before the AFCON is back to reclaim his position at the top of the goal scorers chat. Brilliant goal from Paul Onuachu and nice backflip from a giant."

@loveanswersall added:

"I love the fact that the eagles are all doing well in their respective clubs, I wish they played in the World Cup."

@AlexEZIREALI43 said:

"And he wasn't given enough time to play during the tournament.. Please give him sufficient playing time in the next Afcon or international matches."

@kaylaychy wrote:

"Amazing footwork, great goal, and an even greater celebration 🙌."

Why Onuachu came in as a substitute - Tekke

Trabzonspor coach Fatih Tekke has explained his decision to leave Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu on the bench during the first half of their Turkish Super Lig match.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Tekke revealed that the move was a precautionary measure due to concerns over Onuachu’s fitness. He said:

"He (Onuachu) had a very long journey. We have a very strong player on the bench at any point in the game, and we are already considering using him.

"It's not about disrupting the starting eleven, it's a decision made entirely with the player in mind and with the following weeks in mind."

Chelle sends touching message to Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle sent his apologies to Paul Onuachu for excluding him from his 24-man list for the World Cup playoffs.

Chelle added that Onuachu has done well, but not everyone can make the team list.

