Sevilla have sent a strong message to Super Eagles forward Akor Adams following their La Liga victory over Athletic Club

Adams scored his third goal in just his second game for Los Palanganas since returning from the 2025 AFCON

The Nigerian international has drawn widespread praise from fans across the globe for his impressive form and improved performances

Nigerian sports journalist Abiola Shodiya said Adams reminds him of Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi

Spanish club Sevilla have sent a bold message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams following his impressive performance against Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday, January 24.

Adams was a key member of the Super Eagles squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored two goals and provided two assists to help Nigeria secure a third-place finish.

The 25-year-old’s stunning goal against Algeria in the quarterfinal was included among the top five goals of the tournament compiled by the Confederation of African Football, as he paid tribute to former DR Congo prime minister Patrice Lumumba.

Adams secures 3 points for Sevilla

Nigerian international Akor Adams rewarded the trust placed in him by coach Matías Almeyda by scoring the winning goal against Athletic Club.

According to TribalFootball, the 25-year-old had earlier come off the bench to inspire Los Palanganas to victory with a brace against Elche on Monday, January 19.

The Super Eagles striker stepped up in the 56th minute after Sevilla were awarded a penalty for a handball by left-back Yuri Berchiche, per Flash Scores.

The former Montpellier forward calmly slotted home his sixth La Liga goal of the season as Unai Simón guessed the wrong way, prompting Ernesto Valverde to make a swift double change, including the introduction of star winger Nico Williams.

Athletic Club had taken the lead in the 40th minute through Robert Navarro before Gerard Fernandez equalised for the hosts just two minutes later.

Sevilla acknowledges Adams

Sevilla have praised Super Eagles forward Akor Adams for his scoring form since returning from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral post on X, the Spanish club highlighted the Nigerian international’s growing habit of finding the back of the net.

Sevilla also noted that Adams has scored three penalties within the space of one week. The club wrote:

"Scoring goals. It’s what he does 🇳🇬🦅."

He reminds me of Amokachi - Shodiya

Nigerian sports journalist Abiola Shodiya has compared Akor Adams with the legendary Daniel Amokachi.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Shodiya explained that Adams is currently the most in-form African striker in the world. He said:

"Akor Adams has come to say, and he reminds me of our great Daniel Amokachi. He is hungry to get every loose ball and has brought more energy into the squad since his introduction.

"I am proud to say that Akor is the most in-form striker in the world and he is proving that his performance at the AFCON is not a fluke."

