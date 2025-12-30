Nigeria edged past Uganda 3-1 to maintain their dominance in Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Paul Onuachu scored his first AFCON goal since making his debut for the Super Eagles in 2019, while Raphael Onyedika scored a brace

Nigerians have praised coach Eric Chelle for maintaining an unbeaten record at the continental showpiece

Nigeria defeated Uganda 3-1 to finish top of Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Tuesday evening, December 30.

Paul Onuachu and Raphael Onyedika ensured the three-time AFCON winners secured all nine points in Group C.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle made several changes to his lineup, handing starts to Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC), Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers), Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor), and Moses Simon (Paris FC).

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen captained the side in the absence of Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The decisive moment came in the 28th minute when Paul Onuachu scored his first goal for Nigeria in four years, with an assist from Dele-Bashiru.

In the 50th minute, Chidozie Awaziem missed a glorious opportunity after failing to convert a loose ball from a corner kick.

A minute later, Bruno Onyemachi nearly doubled Nigeria’s lead, firing into the side netting after Victor Osimhen missed a header.

In the 56th minute, Uganda were reduced to 10 men after substitute goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola handled Victor Osimhen’s goal-bound effort outside the penalty area.

In the 67th minute, Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika made it two for Nigeria, with an assist from on-loan Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Five minutes later, Chukwueze dazzled the Cranes’ defenders from the right wing to set up Onyedika, who completed his brace.

Rogers Mato scored a consolation goal for Uganda in the 75th minute, connecting with Allan Okello’s through pass.

Victor Osimhen was replaced by Sevilla striker Adams Akor in the 87th minute, having been denied a goal in the first half due to an offside ruling.

Source: Legit.ng