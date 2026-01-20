Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has opened up on his conversation with the Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir

The Fulham star converted the fourth kick during the penalty shootout at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The former Arsenal star made the most line-breaking passes leading to shots (13) and goals (4) at the tournament

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has spoken about his conversation with Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir during the third-place match at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17.

Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru exchange pleasantries with Mohamed Salah after the third-place match at the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the night, saving two penalties, including efforts from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman all converted their spot kicks after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s opening attempt.

Egyptian goalkeeper demands Iwobi's jersey

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said the Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir demanded his jersey during the third-place match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral post on X, the Fulham star said Shobeir vowed to stop his penalty when he stepped towards the ball. Iwobi said:

"He said to me, ‘Iwobi, I know where you are going to go and if I save your penalty, you are going to give me your shirt’, and I said no problem.”

Alex Iwobi played a vital role during Nigeria campaign in the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

The 29-year-old delivered 2 assists and led the tournament with 46 line-breaking passes (including 36 in the knockouts alone).

The former Arsenal star topped stats for passes leading to shots (13) and goals (4).

Mostafa Shobeir demands Alex Iwobi's jersey during the 2025 AFCON match between Nigeria and Egypt. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi and Mohamed Tageldin / Middle East Images / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s outing at AFCON 2025

After missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria shifted focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation tasked head coach Eric Chelle with reaching the final of the continental tournament or risk being relieved of his duties.

The Super Eagles began their campaign on a strong note, recording group-stage victories over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania (2-1), the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (3-2) and the Cranes of Uganda (3-1).

The three-time AFCON champions then thrashed the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 before defeating the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinals, per Al Jazeera.

Nigeria’s run ended in the semifinals with a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco, before the Super Eagles went on to claim third place with a victory over Egypt.

Iwobi sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Iwobi has publicly praised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for his impact on the Super Eagles, as uncertainty continues to surround the coach’s future following Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Iwobi singled out Chelle’s leadership as a key factor behind the Super Eagles’ resurgence.

Source: Legit.ng