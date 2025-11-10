Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has expressed regret over the exclusion of Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu from the 24-man squad for the World Cup playoffs

The 47-year-old tactician announced his squad for the semifinal clash against the Panthers of Gabon, scheduled for November 13

Chelle included suspended defender Semi Ajayi in the squad, explaining his decision to pick him ahead of Onuachu

Eric Chelle has sent a touching message to Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The 47-year-old failed to invite the former Southampton forward despite his impressive form in the Super Lig.

The 31-year-old won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month award in August and September, cementing his place in the hearts of the fans.

Paul Onuachu during the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and ikas Eyupspor at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye.

The former Southampton forward is currently the league's highest goal scorer with seven goals from 11 appearances.

Onuachu last played for the national team in June when the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers under Finidi George, per Sofascore.

I am sorry - Eric Chelle to Onuachu

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sent his apologies to Paul Onuacho for excluding him from his 24-man list for the World Cup playoffs.

According to OwnGoal, the former FC Oran coach expressed confidence that the eight forwards selected can make the difference.

Chelle added that Onuachu has done well, but not everyone can make the team list. He said:

”I can pick everyone in my team at the moment. There is a number which is 24 and I am sorry for leaving out the striker ( Onuachu) who has done well. It’s part of our job to make uncomfortable decisions but I am confident in working with the group I have had for some time.”

Chelle announced a squad list consisting of eight strikers, five midfielders, eight defenders and three goalkeepers.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, who is currently the UEFA Champions League top goalscorer, will lead Nigeria's attack.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers in the first semifinal of the playoff at Stade Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan, Rabat, before facing the winner of the second semifinal between DR Congo and Cameroon, ESPN.

Chelle's decision is final - Ekuta

Nigerian sports journalist Eyere Ekuta has urged fans to respect Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decisions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ekuta stated that Chelle has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is capable of managing the senior national team effectively. He said:

"Since Eric Chelle took over as coach of the Super Eagles, Paul Onuachu has not been part of his set up. I see nothing wrong if he decides to leave him out despite his goal scoring prowess in the Turkish Super Lig."

