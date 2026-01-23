A former Manchester City star has shared reasons why the Africa Cup of Nations should not be considered as a major tournament

The Teranga Lions of Senegal beat host nation Morocco 1-0 to win the 35th edition of the continental tournament

This year's knockout stages were marred with controversies from the referees and VAR officials

Former England international Joey Barton has sparked reactions on social media following his comments on the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The tournament was marred by several controversies, particularly during the final between Senegal and Morocco, which is currently under investigation by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Chaos erupted after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty in the 90+7th minute following a foul by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz.

Former Manchester City star Joey Barton says the Africa Cup of Nations is not a major tournament. Photo by: Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC and Franck FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The decision prompted protests from the Senegalese players, while fans of the West African nation attempted to invade the pitch before being stopped by security personnel at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, per CNN.

Play was halted for about 18 minutes before the match resumed, with Diaz eventually missing the penalty kick.

Another match under scrutiny is the quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria, where the referee failed to award a penalty for a handball inside the box against the Super Eagles, per CAF.

AFCON is not a major tournament - Barton

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has claimed that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is not a major tournament.

Speaking in a viral video on X, the former Queens Park Rangers player criticised the competition, citing the prolonged delay during the final between Morocco and Senegal.

Watch the video:

The 43-year-old described the confrontation between Senegalese fans and security officials as “war”.

He accused the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of favouring the host nation to win the tournament. Barton said:

"We now know it's not a major tournament. Do not be getting your knickers in a twist again if any of those f*cking white northern Europeans come out and say it's a farse of a competition cause we just had a 20-minute delay.

"We f*cking almost had a war in the stadium. We had a corrupt system where the games were getting leaned towards the host nation."

The former Bristol Rovers manager recalled the incident where the Moroccan ball boys tried to steal Edouard Mendy. He said:

"And on the other side of that, you had the goalie being chased of f*cking moroccan ball boys on the pitch."

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, their second in five years. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail Barton's comment on AFCON

@tobilobaphotog said:

"Let everyone say whatever they can say, AFCON is a great tournament and it can only get better.

@BeyondTheKop97 wrote:

"Sadio Mane has won more Afcons than you have caps for England mate, get a grip of yourself."

@AccraPolls added:

"It’s unfair to characterise AFCON like that. Every major tournament has its ups and downs. Even in the Premier League, with all its resources, Black players are more likely to get booked than white players. It’s really a shame to reduce an entire competition to just a few incidents."

Carragher downplays AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said the lack of major international tournaments would hinder Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

He claimed that player’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are often influenced by their performance in major international tournaments like the Champions League or World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng