CAF faced heavy backlash after naming host nation Morocco as the AFCON 2025 Fair Play award winners

A Nigerian football fan criticised the decision following viral clips showing Moroccan ball boys tackling Senegal players during the final

The Morocco vs Senegal final was marred by protests, delays, and allegations of unsportsmanlike conduct

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has faced widespread backlash after naming the host nation, Morocco, as the Fair Play Team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This decision has sparked a series of debates on social media about the sportsmanship in African football.

The award was announced shortly after Morocco's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Senegal in the final on January 18, 2026, at the Stade Mohammed V.

Many football fans expressed their anger over the CAF's decision after multiple clips of a Senegal player being tackled to the ground by ball boys from the Morocco team.

A Nigerian football fan, who came across the announcement from the CAF applauding Morocco for winning the AFCON Fair Play award on X, decided to give a piece of his frustration in the comments.

He called the management that is behind the AFCON 2025 tournament shameless.

In his words:

"Fair play, what? CAF and the whole committee behind this AFCON tournament are shameless."

See his post below:

Tactics Morocco team used against Senegal players

The AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal witnessed some dramatic incidents. One was the 16-minute delay when Senegal players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty. This decision was later upheld, but Brahim Diaz missed it with a Panenka attempt.

Another was Pape Gueye's extra-time goal, which was overshadowed by reports that Moroccan ball boys and players hid and stole towels intended for Senegal's goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy, during rainy conditions. Similar tactics were alleged in Morocco's semi-final against Nigeria, where goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali faced laser pointers and towel thefts.

Watch the video of several scenes below:

Reactions to Morocco vs. Senegal field moment

Take a look at some of the comments and reactions below.

@Davidspredict said:

"FIFA will see this and still allow Morocco to host the World Cup?"

@mussarat_zia stated:

"Have any sanctions been imposed on Moroccan Football Federation for the disgraceful events which unfolded in the aftermath of Brahim's penalty miss? CAF has imposed strict sanctions on Senegal. Any update on that?"

@Ahlexmoralex wrote:

"I never believed Morocco would ever do this."

@iSlimfit commented:

"What exactly were they even trying to do with the towels? And how did they end up winning the Fair Play award?"

@legalsifter_AI stated:

"Turns out uefa gives random teenagers more authority than most governments."

