Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has highlighted a major issue facing the Nigeria squad under head coach Eric Chelle following the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17.

Sunday Oliseh mentions the issue of the Super Eagles under coach Eric Chelle after the conclusion of the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time African champions recorded five wins and three draws in regulation time, scoring 14 goals and conceding just four across the tournament (during the group stage alone and zero at the knockout stages).

The Super Eagles delivered an impressive campaign, beating three North African teams, with their only defeat coming against host nation Morocco via penalties after a tightly contested semifinal, per Sofa Score.

Oliseh cautions Eric Chelle

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has expressed concern over the state of the Super Eagles following the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Speaking on Global Football Insights, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder stated that indiscipline remains a major issue among players in the senior national team.

The AFCON winner urged the coaching staff and technical crew to urgently address the problem before it escalates further.

The 51-year-old added that many former internationals have remained silent for too long, watching the national team gradually decline. He said:

“I failed to make any comment during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament because I don't want to be a distraction to the team.

"I allowed the football to do the talking, but now that the trophy has been decided (Senegal winning), it is time for the truth.

“If we don’t fix the discipline and the administration, there won’t be a Super Eagles left to support in the future.

“My colleagues and I have stayed silent for years, but I won’t stay silent about the downfall of our football. We need to get back to being respected."

The Nigeria Football Federation wants Eric Chelle to continue as manager of the Super Eagles after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau has passed a vote of confidence on coach Eric Chelle after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

He confirmed that the team’s target was to win the trophy, but would accept a bronze medal because of the diligent display by the Super Eagles at the tournament.

