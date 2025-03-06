Joey Barton claims no African defender is better than Jamie Carragher following backlash received by the English defender

Carragher had argued that the AFCON lacks global significance compared to the Euros and Copa America

Several African legends, including Jay Jay Okocha, have lashed out at Carragher following his latest remarks

Former England footballer Joey Barton has sparked fresh controversy by claiming that no African defender is better than Jamie Carragher.

The 42-year-old ex-Newcastle player’s remarks come in defense of the ex-Liverpool star, who recently downplayed the significance of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), triggering backlash from African football legends.

The debate began when Jamie Carragher suggested that AFCON lacks the global prestige of tournaments like the UEFA European Championship (Euros) and Copa America.

Carragher’s comments were met with outrage from African football icons, including Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who criticised ex-England defender for undermining the tournament’s value.

Joey Barton, however, has now stepped in to support Carragher’s claims. In a video statement on Tuesday, Barton dismissed AFCON’s global importance and echoed Carragher’s sentiment that it is not on par with other international tournaments.

Barton says no African defender is better than Carragher

In his latest podcast Common Sense with Joey Barton, the ex-Manchester City star went further by asserting that no African defender has ever been better than Jamie Carragher.

“There's no better defender to come from Africa than Jamie Carragher. Africa have never produced a better defender than Jamie Carragher,” Barton said.

“Name me a better defender, can anybody name me a better African defender. Kolo Toure is not better than Carragher.

“If I said to you, can have one in your team, bear in mind Carragher played at right back. Again, we're going through this great continent that's produced phenomenal talent and deserves to be taken seriously as a major tournament. Well, you can't name me one defender.”

Barton's statement has ignited further criticism, with many football fans and analysts calling it disrespectful and dismissive of African football’s rich history.

While Carragher was a solid and respected defender during his career at Liverpool and for the England national team, many argue that Africa has produced world-class defenders who achieved as much, if not more, than Carragher.

African football fans berate Barton

Barton’s comments have not gone unnoticed, as several African football fans have spoken out against the disrespectful remarks.

Many fans have taken to social media to counter Barton’s argument, pointing out the significant contributions of African defenders in European leagues and on the international stage.

The ongoing debate continues to stir emotions, with calls for greater respect towards African football and its global impact.

As discussions rage on, Barton’s controversial remarks may only add more fuel to an already heated debate about the recognition of African football on the world stage.

African defenders better than Carragher

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Football fan Femi Ogunsanwo, amongst others, disagreed with Barton and named seven African defenders, including Achraf Hakimi, whom he thinks are better than Carragher.

Top sports journalist Oluwashina Okeleji also responded to Barton, naming 20 African defenders who he believes are better than Carragher.

His list includes top Nigerian defenders Joseph Yobo, Taribo West and the late Stephen Keshi.

