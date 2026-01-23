CAF faced criticism after naming host nation Morocco the Fair Play Team of the 2025 AFCON tournament

The award followed Morocco’s extra-time loss to Senegal, sparking outrage over unsportsmanlike behaviour claims

A young football fan reacted online, citing videos showing Morocco disrupting Senegal’s play during key matches

A young football enthusiast has added his voice to the growing chorus of criticism against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for issuing an award to the host nation, Morocco, at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that CAF announced its decision to name Morocco as the Fair Play Team of the 2025 AFCON tournament.

This award came after Morocco suffered an extra-time defeat to Senegal in the final on January 18, 2026, at the Stade Mohammed V.

Man calls out CAF over Morocco award

The award prompted a football fan to share his opinion, despite repeated instances of Morocco's unsportsmanlike conduct captured on video during high-stakes matches.

According to reports, some tactics that were perceived as deliberate attempts to disrupt the Senegal players included the Moroccan ball boys, stewards, and even players interfering with Senegal goalkeepers' towels amid rainy conditions.

Commenting on this, the man, identified as @PerlooOP, questioned the integrity of the Fair Play award from CAF to Morocco.

In his words:

"For real, Morocco didn’t do well at all because how will you be allowing this to happen to opponents, not just one but happened twice, and yet @CAF_Media still goes to award them Fair Play award. Like how?"

Man comments on Sadio Mane's trophy win

In a similar story, a Nigerian man based in the United States came under fire over his tweet regarding Senegalese star Sadio Mane's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) success.

In a chaotic final on January 18, Mane was instrumental to Senegal's final win against Morocco, which gave the Teranga Lions their second AFCON title, with the Al-Nassr forward clinching the most valuable player of the tournament award.

Sharing a photo of Mane in bed with his trophy and gold medal around his neck and the AFCON trophy by his side, the Nigerian, identified as Michael Taiwo, stated that the achievement was insufficient for a US EB-1A.

Michael stated this in a tweet on January 22, which has now gone viral.

"Interestingly, this achievement is not enough for him to get the EB-1A visa," he tweeted with a picture of Mane in bed with his gold medal around his neck and the AFCON trophy by his side.

AFCON 2025: Why Mane won MVP award

Legit.ng had earlier reported that CAF announced Sadio Mane as the most valuable player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mane led the Teranga Lions of Senegal to their second AFCON title, beating Morocco in the final.

The African football governing body admitted that the Al-Nassr forward did not rank higher in goals or assists, but he left a deep imprint on every important match.

