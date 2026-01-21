Morocco have reportedly petitioned FIFA and CAF to overturn the AFCON final result against Senegal

The Atlas Lions argue that Senegal’s walkout amounted to a withdrawal under competition rules

CAF and FIFA have both condemned the chaotic scenes and launched reviews of the incident

Morocco have reportedly escalated their protest over the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final by filing a formal petition to both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), demanding that Senegal be stripped of the title and the trophy awarded to the Atlas Lions.

The dramatic final, played in Rabat, has continued to generate controversy days after Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory, with the dispute now shifting from the pitch to football’s highest governing bodies.

Morocco is asking CAF and FIFA to intervene by stripping the AFCON 2025 title from Senegal following a chaotic final. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to beIN Sport, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is relying on Article 82 of competition regulations, which states that a team that withdraws from a match is deemed to have lost.

Morocco argue that Senegal’s decision to leave the pitch during the final effectively constitutes a withdrawal, regardless of the players’ eventual return.

The incident occurred late in regulation time when the referee awarded a penalty to Morocco.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw reacted angrily, instructing his players to walk off the pitch in protest.

The resulting stoppage lasted more than ten minutes, an interruption Morocco claim seriously disrupted the flow of the game and compromised sporting fairness.

Although play eventually resumed and the penalty was missed, the FRMF maintains that the psychological and physical impact of the stoppage irreversibly altered the contest.

Chaotic AFCON final overshadowed by walkout

Despite the missed penalty, the incident left a lasting mark on an already tense final.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 to claim their second-ever AFCON title in Rabat. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Senegal went on to score the decisive goal in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory, sparking celebrations that have since been overshadowed by regulatory questions.

According to the Guardian, Morocco insist the final should not be judged solely by what happened after play resumed, but by the conduct that led to the unprecedented suspension.

They argue that leaving the field during a decisive moment violated the principles of fair competition and set a dangerous precedent for future tournaments.

The FRMF believes the matter now transcends footballing results and must be resolved through strict application of the rules governing international competitions.

Morocco's appeal downplayed by expert

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has told Legit.ng CAF and FIFA might not grant Morocco's wish to strip Senegal of the AFCON title.

Omaenikun claims both bodies might risk the wrath of Africans if Senegal are punished by stripping them of the title and awarding it to Morocco.

"I believe CAF and FIFA will tread carefully because they do not want to incur the wrath of Africans who have formed an opinion that they already favoured Morocco throughout the tournament.

"Moroccans feel aggrieved but it is not enough to ask that the AFCON title be stripped from the deserving winners."

CAF and FIFA react as case moves off the pitch

In the aftermath of the AFCON final, CAF released a statement condemning what it described as “unacceptable behavior” during the match, without naming specific teams.

The African football body confirmed it is reviewing match footage, referee reports, and official submissions, with the case expected to be referred to disciplinary committees if breaches are established.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also weighed in, stressing that walk-offs, violence, and intimidation of officials have no place in football.

FIFA is understood to be monitoring developments closely as Morocco pursue their case through formal channels.

With the petition now reportedly lodged, the AFCON final outcome could ultimately be decided in boardrooms rather than on the pitch.

Senegal coach sends message to CAF

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal head coach Thiaw has since tendered an unreserved apology to the CAF over his conduct during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat.

The former international explained that his emotions got the better of him due to what he described as poor officiating in the closing moments of the tense encounter.

Source: Legit.ng