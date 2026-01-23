Three European nations are considering boycotting the 2026 World Cup amid political tensions involving the United States

Official statements have emerged following the threats about whether the nations will take part in the North America showpiece

The 2026 tournament is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with qualification campaigns already over and groups drawn

There are strong speculations that European nations will boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to growing political issues surrounding Donald Trump.

The United States president is currently causing global chaos, leading to calls by political leaders for the need to abandon the biggest football tournament in the world.

Why European nations consider boycotting World Cup

President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States needs to acquire Greenland for national security reasons.

The 79-year-old’s threat to impose tariffs of up to 10% on countries opposing the proposed purchase of Greenland sparked widespread controversy.

Trump’s demands have been firmly rejected by Greenland’s leaders as well as Denmark, which is currently a member of NATO.

Despite the resistance, the two-time president has not ruled out the use of military force.

Trump said he supports Greenlanders’ “right to determine [their] own future,” but also insisted that the United States would get Greenland “one way or the other” and make its people wealthy, per UK Parliament.

3 countries consider boycotting World Cup

France, Germany, and the Netherlands have issued a powerful statement on their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2014 World Cup winners, France, were among the countries threatened by President Trump, but their sports minister, Marina Ferrari, cleared the air, stating that they have no desire to boycott the tournament at this time.

Ferrari insisted that sport should be separated from politics. She said via The Guardian:

"As it stands now, there is no desire from the ministry for a boycott of this great competition. Now, I will not anticipate what could happen, but I have also heard voices raised from certain political blocs."

Meanwhile, prominent French politician Eric Coquerel has called on FIFA to strip the hosting rights from the USA this summer.

On the other hand, politician Jurgen Hardt suggested that Germany could withdraw from the World Cup if the tension is not contained.

The member of the Christian Democratic Union said a boycott would be in response to Donald Trump's threats against Greenland. He said:

"Canceling the tournament will only be considered as a last resort to bring President Trump to his senses on the Greenland issue."

Lastly, the Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has confirmed it is closely following developments, stressing that the situation stretches into diplomatic and ethical territory rather than sport alone.

According to a statement, KNVB representative De Jong explained the association’s position and approach to the evolving situation. He said via SportBIBLE:

"Therefore, we closely monitor international developments, in consultation with FIFA, UEFA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and local embassies.

"We are alert and flexible, just as we have been in the past with tournaments.

"We always follow the guidelines of the Dutch government and those of FIFA and UEFA. If they indicate that travel to or playing in a certain region is not permitted, we do not go."

