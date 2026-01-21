The Federation Internationale de Football Association has sent a message to DR Congo over ineligible players

The Leopards beat the Super Eagles 4-3 via penalty shootout during the 2026 World Cup play-off in November 2025

The Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo stars

Nigerian sports journalist Dele Obaseesin believes FIFA will do the right thing to restore sanity

The world football governing body (FIFA) has sent a strong message to the Federation of Congolese Football Association (FECOFA) over the allegation of fielding ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco last November 2025.

The leopards defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the 2025 Africa play-offs to progress to the intercontinental play-off, where they will face the winner between Jamaica and New Caledonia on March 31.

Former Manchester United player Wan Bissaka is among the alleged ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation had filed a protest arguing that DR Congo misled the world football governing body into clearing seven players.

Nigeria argues that this violated domestic law and should have rendered those players ineligible, regardless of FIFA clearance, per the BBC.

Former Manchester United players Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe are among the six players that NFF alleged did not relinquish their European passports, per ESPN.

FIFA to decide Nigeria's fate

The world football governing body has reportedly concluded plans to announce its verdict on DR Congo’s case in February.

According to OwnGoal, FIFA is expected to allegedly hand the slot to Nigeria, which would see the Super Eagles feature in the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff scheduled for March.

It was gathered that FIFA is investigating how the affected players obtained their passports, which were submitted for clearance without renouncing their original citizenship, as required under DR Congo’s constitution.

According to a FIFA official, there are strong arguments that sporting eligibility could be considered superior to national eligibility, but such logic may not hold before the world football governing body, as players with roots in another country are permitted to switch allegiance and represent a different nation.

The FIFA official cited the example of Malaysia, where several players acquired passports improperly, a situation that led to sanctions and could apply to DR Congo.

"We have to make it clear, it is not about getting a passport but the manner it was gotten and if it satisfies the national laws.

Chancel Mbemba and Théo Bongonda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

If we fail to go by the laws of the countries, they can have countries handing passports to all manner of people to represent them.”

FIFA are on the right path - Obaseesin

Nigerian sports journalist Dele Obaseesin said any decision taken by the world football governing body will determine its integrity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Obaseesin insisted that Nigeria deserves to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said:

“We are all waiting for FIFA’s decision on the case involving DR Congo. It is clear that the Leopards violated the laws of the land and should be punished.

“FIFA needs Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of the calibre of players in the team.”

DR Congo director replies Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that DR Congo’s football director, Herita Ilunga, replied to Nigeria on social media after the NFF submitted an official petition to FIFA.

Ilunga clarified that his country has not breached any rule under FIFA regulations and Nigeria should instead focus on AFCON 2025 preparations.

Source: Legit.ng