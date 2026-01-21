Donald Trump reignited his push for U.S. control of Greenland during a fiery speech at Davos

He insisted on “immediate negotiations” despite Denmark and Greenland rejecting any sale of the Arctic territory

The president’s remarks mixed sharp criticism of allies with confusion over NATO and geography

President Donald Trump said he would not seek to annex Greenland with military force but instead called for “immediate negotiations” aimed at a deal for the United States to acquire the Arctic territory. Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities had already stated that Greenland was not for sale.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump claimed the U.S. could have retained control of Greenland after deploying troops there during the Second World War to prevent Germany from seizing the island, Independent UK reported.

Criticism of past U.S. leaders

The president criticised American leaders of the time for relinquishing the Danish-held territory, calling his predecessors “stupid” and accusing Copenhagen of being “ungrateful” in return. He added that the U.S. would be “unstoppable” in any attempt to seize the island but stressed he had no interest in using force.

"I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland ... It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us,” Trump said.

“And that's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

The 79-year-old president continued to argue for control of the island despite a 1917 treaty between the U.S. and Denmark in which America renounced any claim to Greenland in exchange for the right to purchase what are now the U.S. Virg in Islands.

He suggested America needed “right title and ownership” to properly defend Greenland, even though a 1951 defence agreement already allowed unlimited U.S. basing rights there. He said “you can’t defend it on a lease” and pointed to “psychological” reasons for ownership.

Warning to Denmark and allies

Trump appeared to threaten Denmark and other countries if they refused his demand for talks, telling Davos attendees: "You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember.”

His remarks formed part of a wide-ranging speech filled with attacks on America’s allies in Europe and NATO. The comments came shortly after his late-night arrival in Switzerland, delayed by an electrical fault on the modified 747 used as Air Force One.

Immigration and Canada criticism

At the outset of his speech, Trump renewed criticism of European leaders for allowing what he described as too many immigrants from non-white countries. He also turned his ire on Canada, calling the country “ungrateful” in response to remarks by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who had lamented America’s unreliability under Trump’s administration.

“Canada lives because of the United States — remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” Trump said.

Confusion over NATO and geography

Even as he pressed for Greenland, Trump confused the island with Iceland on three occasions. He also appeared to forget that NATO members had rallied to America’s defence after the September 11 attacks, suggesting he was “not sure they’d be there” if the U.S. faced another attack.

“With all of the money we expend, with all of the blood, sweat and tears, I don't know that they'd be there for us,” he said.

Trump insists on taking another country’s territory

