US President Donald Trump has extended travel restrictions to two countries that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup

The Mundial, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico will feature 48 teams competing for the trophy

The pair of Haiti and Iran is on a list of nations whose supporters will face entry limitations when they travel for the tournament

United States President Donald Trump has extended his administration's travel restrictions to include two African countries set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new proclamation announced on Tuesday afternoon, December 16, has caused a stir on social media as the Mundial draws closer.

US President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw in Washington, DC. Photo by: Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump bans 2 World Cup-bound countries

The White House has confirmed that African giants Ivory Coast and Senegal have been placed under partial restrictions and entry limitations.

Ivory Coast has been drawn into Group E, alongside Germany, Curacao, and Ecuador, while Senegal are in Group I with France, Norway, and a European playoff qualifier yet to be confirmed.

The new category represents the least severe tiers within the broader policy, which covers a total of 39 countries following the latest update.

According to BBC, the drastic measure is aimed at protecting the security of the United States and is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.

President Trump declared a full ban on travellers from 12 countries, while imposing tighter controls on visitors from seven others in June 2025.

The countries initially affected include Afghanistan, Chad, Congo Brazaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Meanwhile, additional limitations were imposed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

According to The Guardian, data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that Senegal recorded an overstay rate of roughly four per cent for B1 and B2 visitor visas, while Côte d’Ivoire stood at about eight per cent.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of football fans following the restriction placed on Ivory Coast and Senegal. Read them below:

@StateEye01_ said:

"The 2026 World Cup will not be fun at all.... at least Nigerians are at rest even though the US continually ban Nigeria anyhow."

@_princedappa wrote:

"You can’t host a World Cup and then treat supporters like security risks based on passports....That undermines the whole idea of a global game."

@KE__lV_iN added:

"Imagine if Nigeria had qualified. Donald would have restrain his words because we tire pass am when e comes to things like things."

@FavouredDeji said:

"Football is meant to unite people beyond borders and fans are part of the game too. 🤷

"Hopefully this is fully resolve before 2026."

@Ayakire2025 wrote:

"This is really unfortunate for football fans. The World Cup is meant to unite people beyond politics, and denying supporters the chance to follow their nations goes against the spirit of the game. 🌍⚽."

US introduces FIFA Pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Trump administration announced a new initiative designed to speed up visa interviews for foreigners travelling to the United States for the World Cup next year.

The programme, called “FIFA Pass”, will allow ticket holders who purchased through FIFA to secure expedited visa appointments.

