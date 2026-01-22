Seven nations, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, confirmed they would join Donald Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace alongside Israel

The initiative, aimed at consolidating a ceasefire in Gaza and supporting reconstruction, has drawn mixed reactions from global leaders

While several countries and the Vatican considered participation, Slovenia rejected the invitation, warning it could disrupt the international order

Seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, announced in a joint statement that they would join US president Donald Trump’s newly created Board of Peace on January 21.

They joined Israel, which had already confirmed its participation earlier.

Saudi Arabia explained that the group of Muslim-majority nations – Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar – supported the goal of consolidating a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, backing reconstruction efforts and advancing what they described as a “just and lasting peace”.

Putin’s position on board of peace

On January 21, Trump told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that Russian president Vladimir Putin had accepted his invitation to join. “He was invited, he’s accepted. Many people have accepted,” Trump said.

Putin responded shortly afterwards, saying the invitation was still under consideration. He added that Russia was prepared to contribute $1bn from frozen Russian assets and that he viewed the board as mainly relevant to the Middle East.

Other countries invited to join

It remained unclear how many nations had been invited to join the body. Canada and the UK were among those yet to respond publicly. The UAE, Bahrain, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco and Vietnam had already signed up.

On Janaury 21 the Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo had received an invitation. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said the Pope would need time to consider whether to take part.

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob stated that he had declined the invitation, warning that the body “dangerously interferes with the broader international order”.

Founding executive board members

The White House earlier announced seven members of the founding Executive Board. They included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former UK prime minister Tony Blair.

Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov was appointed as the board’s representative in Gaza during the second phase of the plan. This phase involved reconstruction and demilitarisation, authorised by a UN Security Council resolution running until the end of 2027.

Israel’s concerns over Gaza executive board

The office of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the composition of the Gaza Executive Board “was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy”.

Israeli media reported that the inclusion of representatives from Turkey and Qatar – both of which helped broker the ceasefire in October alongside Egypt and the US – had taken place “over Israel’s head”.

Peace plan and ceasefire challenges

Phase one of the peace plan saw Hamas and Israel agree to a ceasefire, an exchange of Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, a partial Israeli withdrawal, and increased humanitarian aid deliveries.

Israel stated that it could only move into the second phase once Hamas handed over the body of the last dead hostage.

Phase two faced significant obstacles, with Hamas refusing to disarm without the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and Israel not committing to a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump announces Gaza ceasefire, condition highlighted

