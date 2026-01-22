CAF officials have reviewed the VAR audio from the 18-minute stoppage in the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco

Referee Ndala allegedly suggested ending the match following Senegal’s decision to withdraw before being overruled

Legal experts believe the VAR recordings could influence CAF’s final decision on the disputed final

Fresh controversy has emerged from the aftermath of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, as new revelations suggest the decisive match may now be judged beyond the pitch.

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, reports indicated that the case surrounding the chaotic final between Morocco and Senegal has moved from an investigation into a critical decision-making phase.

Referee Jean Jacques Ndala's discussion with the VAR could be crucial in CAF's ruling on the events that occurred in the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal.

According to Egyptian journalist Kinan Moutaraji, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Technical Committee has now reviewed audio recordings of communications between centre referee Jean Jacques Ndala and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room during the dramatic 18-minute stoppage that overshadowed the final in Rabat.

Senegal eventually defeated hosts Morocco to lift their second AFCON title, but the final has remained under intense scrutiny due to the unprecedented stoppage, walk-off threat, and the controversial penalty decision late in normal time.

VAR audio sheds light on controversial stoppage

The incident occurred in the 98th minute with the AFCON final still goalless.

Referee Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after being advised by VAR to review El Hadji Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Diaz via the pitchside monitor.

The decision sparked chaos inside the stadium as Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, furious after a Senegal goal had earlier been ruled out, instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest, CNN reports.

While most of the team walked off, Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane remained on the field, attempting to convince his teammates to return and finish the match.

Following an approximate 17-minute delay, both teams eventually resumed play under immense tension, a decision for which Morocco has filed a petition with CAF.

Referee’s alleged statement raises legal questions

The newly surfaced VAR recordings reportedly contain a critical moment from the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Referee Jean Jacques Ndala attempts to end the AFCON final match after Senegal players walked out in protest.

In the audio, referee Ndala is quoted as saying:

“They’ve decided to withdraw, I’ll end the match.”

However, the situation reportedly took a dramatic turn when Ndala was allegedly instructed through his earpiece by CAF competitions committee officials to delay ending the match and wait for further developments.

Legal analysts closely monitoring the situation believe this instruction could have far-reaching implications for eventual winners, Senegal.

If authenticated, the recordings may suggest that the referee had already taken a definitive decision to end the match, raising questions about whether events that followed were conducted within the official laws of the game.

Senegal defies odds to win

When play eventually resumed, Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, stepped up to take the penalty.

His attempted Panenka went straight down the middle and was comfortably gathered by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Ndala immediately blew his whistle for full-time, sending the match into extra time.

According to BBC Sport, Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye then delivered the decisive moment, scoring in the fourth minute of extra time to seal a 1-0 victory and a second AFCON title in five years for the Lions of Teranga.

Now, with the CAF Technical Committee reportedly entering the final phase of investigations, the stakes could not be higher.

Sources close to the investigation say the coming days will be decisive, as the VAR audio evidence could fundamentally reshape the narrative, and possibly the final ruling, of one of the most controversial AFCON finals in recent history.

