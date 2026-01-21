A prominent Moroccan politician has accused Senegal of using magic during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Teranga Lions defeated the Atlas Lions 1–0 in the final of the 35th edition of the continental tournament

Chaos erupted late in the match after the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the 90+7 minute

A prominent Moroccan politician has reportedly accused the Senegal national team of practising “voodoo” during the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The Teranga Lions defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 to lift the AFCON title at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, January 18.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr thought he had given his side the lead during regulation time, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

A Moroccan politician believes Senegal used 'voodoo' before Brahim Diaz's penalty during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP and Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 90+7th minute after El Hadji Malick Diouf brought down Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz in the box, with DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ndala pointing to the spot.

Chaos ensued as Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest, while fans attempted to invade the playing area before being restrained by security personnel.

Almost all members of Senegal’s starting XI headed toward the dressing room, except Sadio Mané, as substitutes and officials crowded the pitch.

The former Liverpool forward later urged his teammates to return and resume the match after a delay of more than 20 minutes.

In the 90+24th minute, Brahim Díaz saw his attempted Panenka penalty saved by former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, sending the contest into extra time, where Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye struck the winning goal to seal Senegal’s victory, per Sky Sports.

Morrocan politician accuses Senegal of magic

A Moroccan parliamentarian has accused two-time AFCON winners Senegal of resorting to magic during their time in the dressing room before Brahim Diaz took the penalty.

According to Daily Star, the Moroccan deputy called for the arrest of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala for continuing with the match.

He explained that the referee should have ended the match following the abrupt exit of the Teranga Lions.

Watch the video below:

Africans react to the Moroccan politician's claim

@Lord_Of_Warri said:

"These people think they rule Africa because they are paying CAF 😂."

Brahim Diaz and Abdoulaye Seck clash during the Africa Cup of Nations final match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

@fouz28dz wrote:

"The ref is being accused of treason. He got his payment but Morocco didn’t get the cup.

"That’s called straight-up robbery lmao 😂."

@BabacarCis48213 added:

"This Moroccan MP is right, Morocco didn’t get the service it paid for. The referee should refund the money or be taken to court. And the prince who was supposed to hand the trophy to the winner refused and went back to the palace — something completely unprecedented."

