The Premier League has hailed Jay-Jay Okocha’s legendary 2004 performance against Charlton Athletic, describing it as “Most outrageous”

Okocha produced a masterclass featuring two goals and one assist, including a stunning 30-yard free-kick, on his 31st birthday

Fans flooded social media with admiration praising his legacy at Bolton Wanderers, with many calling him one of football’s greatest entertainers

22 years after Austin Jay-Jay Okocha turned the Premier League into his personal highlight reel, the internet has once again been reminded why the Super Eagles legend remains one of football’s most gifted entertainers.

The EPL official account posted his unforgettable performance against Charlton Athletic, tagging it simply "Most outrageous".

The Premier League has hailed Jay Jay Okocha's 2004 performance for Bolton Wanderers against Charlton Athletic on social media. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The post immediately reignited memories of a day where Okocha didn’t just play football, he bent it to his imagination.

“Jay-Jay Okocha with one of the most outrageous displays in Premier League history.”

That was how the Premier League itself summed up the performance, and it was not an exaggeration.

Okocha’s showing on August 14, 2004, featured two goals and an assist, but even those numbers barely capture the chaos he caused.

The Nigerian midfielder’s first goal arrived in the 11th minute, a free-kick from distance that most players would have treated as a crossing opportunity.

Instead, he unleashed a strike so clean and curving that Charlton keeper Dean Kiely barely reacted before it hit the top corner.

It was his first Premier League goal in 35 matches, and he chose his 31st birthday to mark the special occasion.

Okocha doubled down in the second half, scoring again in the 59th minute with the same calm authority.

Charlton never found a tactical answer, and even their manager Alan Curbishley was left helpless as Okocha dictated the game like it was a training session.

Okocha changed how Nigerians saw the Premier League

Okocha made 124 Premier League appearances for Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. per Transfermarkt.

The Super Eagles legend's four-year spell at Bolton Wanderers went beyond goals and assists, it changed perception.

Okocha made 124 Premier League appearances for Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006, scoring 14 goals. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

The legendary Nigerian midfielder was not just surviving in England’s most physical league, he was dazzling in it.

Bolton Wanderers supporters witnessed a player who made elite defenders look confused with a drop of the shoulder or a sudden turn that seemed to defy physics.

For many Nigerian fans, Okocha’s success also carried symbolic weight and a proof that creativity and falir had a place in the Premier League’s brutal intensity.

Fans flood social media with admiration

The Premier League’s tribute triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with fans celebrating Okocha’s enduring brilliance:

Odunayo Adebusuyi reacted:

“He was so good they named him twice. One and only Jay-Jay Okocha. Legend of the game.”

VeloBet Granpa reacted:

“Aye, Okocha used to make defenders look daft for fun. proper footballer, not one of these £100m passengers they keep flogging now.”

E.A posted:

“The legend. He deserves a statue in London”

Mayo FX posted:

“Man better than Ronaldinho 🥰🥰”

MR FCB reacted:

“I can't forget the dribble he gave Frank Lampard that year🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣”

More than two decades later, Okocha’s name still does what it always did, stop conversations, spark debates, and force football fans to rewatch moments that feel almost unreal.

Okocha opens up on biggest regret

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed his disappointment over not winning the CAF Player of the Year award during his playing days.

The Bolton Wanderers icon believes he did enough to claim Africa’s most prestigious individual award.

Source: Legit.ng