Senegal could be in bigger trouble than realised after the disruption at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

Senegal walked off that pitch after the referee awarded a 97th-minute penalty to Morocco shortly after ruling out their legit goal

Captain Sadio Mane intervened and ordered his teammates back to the pitch to complete the match, which they won

Senegal could be in bigger trouble than they realised after the disruption in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18, 202, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Teranga Lions caused chaos in the AFCON final against the Atlas Lions of Morocco. Pape Thiaw ordered his players to walk out in the final minute after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Senegalese players felt aggrieved after the Congolese referee had cancelled their legitimate goal minutes earlier, causing a disruption to the biggest football final in Africa.

According to Foot Africa, Sadio Mane intervened and ordered his teammates back to the pitch after consulting with legendary manager Claude Le Roy.

The match resumed, and Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, attempting a ridiculous Panenka which Édouard Mendy easily collected.

Pape Gueye scored a cracking goal in the fourth minute of extra time to win the trophy for Senegal and heartbreak for the host nation, who last won the trophy in 1976.

The incident attracted global attention and mixed reactions, with the majority of African football fans supporting Senegal's action amid accusations of poor officiating for the host nation.

CAF published a statement condemning the incident and confirming that it had launched an investigation and will act decisively.

FIFA to ban Senegal - reports

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino was present at the final, is threatening serious consequences for Senegal.

The world football governing body is threatening to ban the Teranga Lions from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June over the incident.

Senegal is one of the nine qualified African countries for the showpiece in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. The continent could secure a 10th slot if DR Congo wins the playoffs.

It remains to be seen who will take Senegal's spot if they are kicked out, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria still protesting to have DR Congo kicked out of the playoff for fielding ineligible players.

Teranga Lions boss Pape Thiaw apologised for the incident, but is expected to face grave sanctions, which will include suspension and a hefty fine.

Thiaw could miss the World Cup as he is expected to receive at least a four-match ban, which will affect Senegal's first two matches at the tournament.

Gianni Infantino sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng reported that Gianni Infantino sent a message to Senegal after the disruption of the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat, which he witnessed.

The FIFA President congratulated Senegal on their victory but strongly condemned their unacceptable actions, which disrupted the match and call for punitive measures.

