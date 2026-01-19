Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has sent a message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the 2025 AFCON

The 44-year-old led the Teranga Lions to win their second continental title in five years

The Moroccan Football Federation is planning a formal petition to CAF after losing the AFCON 2025 final

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw sent a strong message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on January 18.

The Teranga Lions defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 in front of their home fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to lift the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

Pape Gueye’s 94th-minute strike in extra time sealed Senegal’s second AFCON title in five years after a grueling 120-minute encounter.

Thiaw later instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a late penalty.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz had been fouled by El Hadji Malick Diouf, but the winger attempted a Panenka-style penalty, which was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, per The Mirror.

Thiaw issues apology to CAF

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has tendered an unreserved apology to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following his conduct during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat.

According to Sky Sports, the former international explained that his emotions got the better of him due to what he described as poor officiating in the closing moments of the tense encounter.

The former Deportivo Alavés star added that, after consultations and careful reflection, the team decided to return to the pitch and resume the match. He said:

"I didn't appreciate at all that I told my players to leave the field. I apologize to football."

"After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. But we accept the referee's mistakes."

Meanwhile, the African football governing body has reportedly suspended Pape Thiaw following his conduct on the pitch, which occurred in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Fans react

@Grind2FreeU said:

"Pressure is when your real sportsman comes out.

"With a likely defeat in view, dont lose courage. Fight till the last seconds."

@adrianjustone wrote:

"He only said that because he won , the game should have ended when they started walking off and Morocco should have been awarded a 3-0 win and Senegal thrown out of World Cup , you don’t walk off the pitch cause you didn’t agree with a decision, if every team did that football wouldn’t exist anymore."

@toplevl added:

"That’s real leadership and accountability. Owning the mistake publicly, apologizing to the game, and setting the right example for players shows maturity. Football needs more coaches who can reflect, admit fault, and respect officials, even in the heat of the moment."

