Marwan Attia and forward Salah Mohsen have been ruled out of Egypt’s third-place clash vs Nigeria

Both players’ absences put added pressure on Hossam Hassan’s squad ahead of the third-place playoff.

Nigeria is seeking a ninth AFCON bronze while Egypt aims to salvage pride after their semifinal loss

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Egypt midfielder Marwan Attia and forward Salah Mohsen ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff against Nigeria.

The ruling sidelines both players from Saturday’s clash in Casablanca and extends to the next official CAF match beyond the tournament.

Egypt's Salah Mohsen is one of two players suspended for the AFCON 2025 third-place clash vs Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to KingFut, the suspension follows misconduct by both players during and after their semifinal defeat to Senegal.

Attia was penalised for gestures suggesting referees had been bribed, while Mohsen was sanctioned for making mocking gestures toward Senegalese journalists.

The disciplinary action highlights CAF’s commitment to maintaining decorum and professionalism in continental football.

Egypt’s squad depleted due to suspensions

The suspension comes at a difficult time for Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, who must now adjust his starting lineup ahead of the third-place showdown against the Super Eagles.

Egypt will play in their third-ever third-place match at the Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria. Photo by Mohamed Tageldin

Source: Getty Images

Marwan Attia had been a vital contributor for the Pharaohs, appearing in four matches during AFCON 2025 and contributing one goal and one assist.

Salah Mohsen, though used sparingly, played a key role as captain in Egypt’s final group stage match against Angola.

Egypt will have to navigate their clash against Nigeria without two of their most experienced squad members.

The absence of Attia and Mohsen could disrupt Egypt’s midfield and attacking dynamics, while also putting added pressure on other players to step up in the crunch encounter.

Nigeria and Egypt fight for bronze

Nigeria and Egypt will face off at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday, 17 January, in a match that carries both continental pride and a bronze medal at stake.

The Super Eagles enter the playoff following a dramatic semifinal defeat to hosts Morocco via penalty shootout, while Egypt’s hopes of reaching the final ended with a narrow 1-0 loss to Senegal.

According to CAF Online, for the Super Eagles, a win would mark their ninth AFCON bronze medal and maintain their unblemished record in third-place matches, having won all seven previously contested.

Egypt, meanwhile, will appear in a third-place playoff for the first time this century and the sixth time overall.

This game also renews one of African football’s most enduring rivalries, marking the 10th AFCON meeting between the two sides and the 20th overall.

CAF’s disciplinary decision serves as a reminder to players that actions on and off the field can carry serious consequences.

Both teams now shift focus to claiming third place in AFCON 2025, with Nigeria seeking to continue their dominance in bronze medal matches.

