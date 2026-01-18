Super Eagles secured a record ninth AFCON bronze after 4-2 penalty win over Egypt

Nigeria will return home with millions of dollars after finishing third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following their 4-2 penalty victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Super Eagles secured their ninth AFCON bronze medal, more than any team in the history of the tournament, thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Stanley Nwabali saved two spot-kicks as Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their ninth AFCON bronze. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

The Chippa United captain, who bagged the Man of the Match award, saved penalty kicks from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush during their third-place playoff match at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Saturday evening.

The match had dragged to penalties after both teams failed to find the back of the net during regular time, with the Super Eagles emerging victorious after the spot-kicks.

In addition to maintaining that perfect run, Nigeria's victory over Egypt on Saturday brought their total number of bronze medals to nine, further separating them from their African rivals.

How much Nigeria will receive for winning bronze

Beyond the pride and prestige, Nigeria will also return home with a significant financial reward for their efforts.

Nigeria will receive $2.5 million from CAF after finishing third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Super Eagles will receive $2.5 million for their third-place finish, as reported by Tuko.

This is the same amount awarded to Egypt, who fell short in the third-place playoff.

In addition to the prize money, CAF will distribute 30 bronze medals, one for each member of the Nigerian squad.

These medals recognise the players and coaching staff who contributed to Nigeria’s successful run.

While the prize for third place may be lower than the final, it still represents a substantial reward for the squad and highlights CAF’s commitment to rewarding teams for their performance at the tournament.

AFCON 2025 final stakes

While Nigeria celebrates their bronze medal success, the focus shifts to the grand finale between Morocco and Senegal.

CAF has confirmed that the winner of the final will pocket $10 million, while the runner-up will take home $4 million, as reported by beIN Sports.

This final promises a high-stakes showdown, with both teams vying not only for the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations title but also for the lucrative prize money.

Full AFCON 2025 prize money list

Winner: $10 million

Runner-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists: $2.5 million USD each

Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million each

Round of 16: $800,000

Best third-placed teams: $700,000

Fourth place in each group: $500,000

Nwabali shines as Nigeria defeats Egypt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the night, saving two penalties, including one from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca as Nigeria defeated Egypt to claim bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman converted their spot kicks, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s opening attempt.

