Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has shared its prediction for Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against Morocco

The Super Eagles are set to face the Atlas Lions in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14

The feline oracle had earlier predicted Nigeria’s group-stage match against Tunisia, which turned out to be incorrect

A mysterious cat famous for predicting football matches has now revealed the outcome of the AFCON 2025 semi-final between Morocco and Nigeria.

Nigeria will take on host nation Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, with a place in the final at stake.

Morocco vs Nigeria stats at AFCON 2025

Host Morocco has enjoyed an impressive campaign at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions went unbeaten in Group A, recording wins against Comoros (2-0) and Zambia (3-0), alongside a 1-1 draw with Mali to finish with seven points.

The former AFCON champions edged past Tanzania’s Taifa Stars 1-0 in the Round of 16 before defeating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Nigeria won all three Group C matches against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania (2-1), Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (3-2), and the Cranes of Uganda (3-1).

The Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique’s Mambas 4-0 in the Round of 16 before knocking out Algeria in the quarter-final, per BBC.

Cat predicts Nigeria vs Morocco

In a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the match-predicting cat, backed Morocco to defeat Nigeria on Wednesday, January 14.

The cat was presented with two bowls labelled “Morocco” and “Nigeria,” with the draw option removed following the knockout-stage format.

Nimbus walked directly to the Morocco bowl, paused briefly, glanced at the Nigeria container from a distance, and then proceeded to eat from the Morocco bowl.

The feline oracle reportedly predicted all the Round of 16 fixtures correctly, as well as the quarter-final matches.

Morocco vs Nigeria AFCON head-to-head

Morocco and Nigeria have met five times in the Africa Cup of Nations history since 1976.

The Atlas Lions defeated the Super Eagles twice at the 1976 AFCON; once in the group stage and again in the final round.

On Nigeria’s way to their first AFCON title, the Super Eagles beat Morocco 1-0 in the semi-final, courtesy of a Felix Owolabi goal.

Nigeria later recorded a 2-0 victory over Morocco at the 2000 AFCON, with goals from Finidi George and Julius Aghahowa, while Morocco edged Nigeria 1-0 at the 2004 tournament, per CAF.

Algeria FA submit petition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) submitted a second petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to the petition, the referee failed to shake hands with some Desert Foxes players after the final whistle, while Nigerian players were also accused of provoking their opponents.

