Chelsea have secured Nigeria-eligible defender Olutayo Subuloye on a contract until 2030

The 18-year-old has impressed across youth levels, including the UEFA Youth League

Subuloye has made 17 appearances for Chelsea’s youth team this season

Chelsea have moved to secure one of their brightest young defensive prospects after confirming that Olutayo Subuloye has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old defender, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, will now remain at Stamford Bridge until 2030 as the Blues continue their focus on building for the future.

Chelsea confirms deal for Nigeria-eligible defender Olutayo Subuloye on a long-term contract until 2030. Photo by BSR Agency

Subuloye’s new deal underlines Chelsea’s faith in the defender, who has steadily progressed through the club’s academy after joining from Brighton at the under-12 level and has become part of a large group of Nigeria-eligible players in the Blues squad led by Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin has been on Nigeria's radar for years with the Nigeria Football Federation keen to have the Blues defender be part of the Super Eagles squad.

Subuloye’s rise at Chelsea

Subuloye’s development has been closely monitored by Chelsea’s coaching staff, with the centre back impressing across multiple age groups.

The defender signed his first professional contract in 2024 and has since continued to show maturity beyond his years at youth level.

Olutayo Subuloye joins a large group of Nigeria-eligible players at Chelsea after signing his new deal. Photo by BSR Agency

According to Chelsea News, Subuloye has already featured prominently this season, making 17 appearances across Chelsea’s youth sides and scoring twice in the Under-18 Premier League.

His performances earned him a debut for Chelsea’s Under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League, where he featured against Bayern Munich.

Internationally, Subuloye has represented England at Under-18 level but remains eligible to play for Nigeria, a factor that could make him a valuable asset for the Super Eagles in the future.

Chelsea eye more defensive additions

Centre back is an area Chelsea are actively reviewing, with the club linked to several defensive options as they assess both short-term needs and long-term planning.

While names such as Jeremy Jacquet and Jacobo Ramon have been mentioned as potential targets, the Blues also have young defenders like Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr gaining experience on loan.

Rather than rushing into the market, Chelsea’s decision to secure Subuloye on a long-term deal reflects their confidence in the club’s academy pipeline.

The move follows a similar contract agreement with winger Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, who signed his first professional deal last week.

By tying down Subuloye, Chelsea ensure continuity and protect a talent they believe can eventually push for senior involvement.

Chelsea return to winning ways

Away from academy matters, Chelsea’s senior side continued their positive momentum with a hard-fought Premier League victory over Brentford, marking Liam Rosenior’s first home league win as head coach.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring midway through the first half with a powerful finish after being slipped through by Enzo Fernandez, BBC Sport reports.

Brentford threatened before the break, hitting the post and forcing a sharp save from Robert Sanchez, but Chelsea maintained control.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when a Brentford foul in the box allowed Cole Palmer to convert from the spot, sealing a 2-0 victory.

Chelsea managed the closing stages efficiently, with Reece James and Marc Cucurella providing defensive stability.

Nigeria-eligible forward set for Chelsea exit

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria-eligible forward Tyrique George is among the Chelsea stars looking to move on in January.

The 19-year-old had a chance to leave during the summer, with Fulham and Roma both showing interest, but the deals collapsed.

