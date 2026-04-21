Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has named two teams which could win the UEFA Champions League this season

The former Portuguese star first named his preferred team to win before picking the top two teams left in the competition

The Champions League is at the semi-final stage with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid left

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has picked two teams he thinks would win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League has reached the semi-final stage with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid left.

Luis Figo picks two teams who could win Champions League this season. Photo by Emma McIntyre.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate, while Bayern Munich eliminated 15-time champions Real Madrid 6-4 on aggregate.

Arsenal’s only goal across the two legs against Sporting CP came through Kai Havertz in Portugal, while Ademola Lookman scored the winner for Atletico in their 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, which are the only teams yet to win left in the competition, will face off for a chance to reach the final and compete for their first trophy.

Current champions Paris Saint-Germain will face six-time winners and the team that defeated them in the 2020 final, Bayern Munich, for a chance to defend their title.

Figo picks Champions League winner

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has made two different predictions for the possible winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Figo admits that he prefers to hand the trophy to Atletico Madrid because of the finals they have lost in previous years and because of his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

“Of those remaining, I would like Atletico to win the Champions League after the finals they lost, and because of the friendship I have with Miguel Angel Gil and Enrique Cerezo,” Figo told Marca.

However, he believes based on current strength and quality, PSG and Bayern Munich are favourites, but anything can happen in football.

“Based on what they’ve shown, my favourites are PSG and Bayern. They are two very strong teams, but anything can happen,” he added. “We are at the best moment of the Champions League, and the teams that are there have deserved it.”

Luis Figo snubs Arsenal among teams that could win Champions League. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Figo singles out Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal for praise among the players he has watched this season, describing him as an incredible talent.

“It's incredible. He's an incredible talent. I hope he continues to grow as a player and has an incredible career,” he concluded.

The teenager finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings and is one of the favourites to win this year’s award, even though his chances dipped after Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after the semi-finalists were confirmed.

The supercomputer is in favour of Arsenal and Bayern Munich reaching the final and backs the Premier League team to win their first ever trophy.

Source: Legit.ng