The Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, has arrived in Rabat, Morocco, to rally support for the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against the host nation.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled for a 9pm kick-off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with Nigeria aiming to secure a place in the tournament’s final and edge closer to a fourth continental title.

Semi-final revives long-standing AFCON rivalry

Tuesday night’s fixture marks the first AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco in 22 years and only the second time both sides are clashing at the semi-final stage of the competition.

The Super Eagles head into the contest with a strong squad that includes Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Akor Adams, a line-up many believe is capable of rising to the occasion on one of Africa’s biggest football stages.

‘A defining moment in the tournament’ — Obasa

Speaking after his arrival in Rabat, Obasa described the semi-final as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s AFCON campaign, Vanguard reported.

“This semi-final against Morocco is a critical juncture where pedigree, pressure and expectation converge as AFCON 2025 heads towards its climax

“As a devoted fan, it is imperative that every Nigerian stands behind the Super Eagles as they seek to reclaim their status as champions of Africa; that is why I am here in Rabat," he said.

Confidence drawn from past performances

Obasa said Nigeria’s performances against North African teams earlier in the tournament have underlined the Super Eagles’ credentials ahead of the Morocco clash.

“The team’s impressive performances against Tunisia and Algeria demonstrate their ability to take on North African opponents,” he noted.

He also expressed confidence in the squad’s leadership, despite the absence of captain Wilfred Ndidi, Punch reported.

“In terms of leadership, I believe the team will rally in the absence of captain Wilfred Ndidi, drawing strength from Osimhen, our stand-in captain, whose relentless spirit embodies a never-say-never attitude,” Obasa said.

Faith in technical crew and tactical approach

The Agege LG chairman concluded by voicing strong belief in the technical crew and the tactical direction of the team.

“With an unwavering mindset and the tactical brilliance of Eric Chelle guiding team selection and match strategy, I have full confidence that the Super Eagles will secure victory against Morocco,” he said.

Nigeria will be hoping to convert that confidence into a memorable performance as they battle Morocco for a place in the AFCON 2025 final.

FG rallies support for Super Eagles

As the Super Eagles prepare to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semifinals, the federal government (FG) has told the team that "the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you."

The FG asked the Super Eagles to "play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger."

