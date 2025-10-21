Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly given Tosin Adarabioyo the only condition to play for the team

The Nigeria Football Federation has been courting the Chelsea defender to switch his international allegiance for years

The former England youth international defender is close to announcing the decision over his national future

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly given Tosin Adarabioyo the only condition that would make him play for the Nigerian national team.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation for many years over a potential switch to represent the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle gives Tosin Adarabioyo the condition for him to play for Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Boom, the Chelsea defender decided to represent Nigeria in August, but there has yet to be any further move after the information.

The report added to the long list of the numerous times he had decided to play for Nigeria but later reneged and wanted more time to decide, including before the October international break of 2024.

His decision was further delayed by his move to Chelsea as a free agent in the summer of 2024. The move gave him the possibility of playing for England.

The former Fulham defender is in his second season at Chelsea, but has yet to catch the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel, the only Blues player yet to earn a call-up under the German.

This oversight, and the World Cup coming up in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year, playing for Nigeria is his only chance of going to the tournament.

Nigeria has yet to qualify for the tournament and faces a playoff next month, but Adarabioyo and other foreign-born stars are circling African countries.

Chelle gives Adarabioyo a condition

Super Eagles boss Chelle met with the Manchester-born defender during his tour of Europe in February, a month after the NFF appointed him.

The manager reportedly met Adarabioyo when he was in London and held progressive discussions, but the talks have yet to bear fruit months later.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle has reportedly grown weary of waiting for the defender and has issued a strong warning ahead of next month's playoff.

Tosin Adarabioyo is stalling in deciding his international future.

Source: Getty Images

The manager has reportedly told the defender that he must play for the country at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco to stand a chance of being part of the World Cup squad if Nigeria qualifies.

AFCON 2025 runs from December 2025 to January 2026, before which Nigeria would be out or close to securing the World Cup ticket.

The Eagles are short in defence with injury to Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi’s suspension and captain William Troost-Ekong’s decline, Adarabioyo has a spot to fill, now or never.

