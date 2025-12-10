Tosin Adarabioyo is being touted to represent the Nigerian national football team at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco

An NFF official has reacted to the reports, as he gave the federation's stance on the impressive Chelsea defender

The Super Eagles will head to the continental showpiece without William Troost-Ekong, who suddenly announced his retirement

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation has disclosed that Tosin Adarabioyo will not represent the national team at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Following the sudden retirement of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, reports suggest that coach Eric Chelle could invite the Chelsea defender.

Adarabioyo, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, has yet to feature for any national team at the senior level.

He had represented England youth teams, but did not receive a call-up at the senior level, giving him the chance to still feature for Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle had released a 55-man provisional list ahead of the 2025 AFCON, which starts on December 21, but Adarabioyo was left out, per ESPN.

The tactician is billed to make public his final squad for the continental showpiece on December 11, amid reports that Adarabioyo could feature.

Own Goal reports that an NFF chieftain maintained that Adarabiyo will not be part of the party for the AFCON in Morocco, since he did not make the provisional list.

The source said:

"No one has spoken to Tosin, and no way will he be a part of a team which submitted the preliminary list without his name.

"He is a Nigerian and can always aspire to play for Nigeria but in this time around he is not an option."

The NFF scribe also debunked reports that Eric Chelle, who was appointed in January, has reached out to the 28-year-old. He added:

"There is nothing like that under Chelle, but I think with Austine Eguavoen and Jose Peseiro, he was approached to play for Super Eagles."

What Adarabioyo said about Nigeria

In July 2025, shortly after helping Chelsea to the FIFA Club World Cup title, Adarabioyo visited Nigeria for the first time.

The star stated that it was a dream come true as he received a heroic welcome right from the airport. Speaking with Arise TV, Adarabioyo said:

"As soon as you touch down and you step off the plane, you automatically feel that calmness, that you’re at home, you breathe the air, you just feel, it felt very special.”

"It’s my first time in Nigeria, so it’s been a very nice time. Warm welcome from everybody as soon as I landed, I had a very nice, very nice welcome.

"I’m experiencing everything for the first time here with my family, with my two brothers, first time being in Nigeria."

