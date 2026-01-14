Wilfred Ndidi will miss Nigeria’s semifinal vs Morocco due to suspension after accumulating yellow cards

Eric Chelle has reportedly tested multiple midfield options in training before settling on a preferred choice

The Super Eagles remain confident of defeating Morocco despite the absence of their influential captain

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has dropped a strong hint about who could step in for suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi as the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

With just hours to go before Wednesday’s showdown, Chelle used Nigeria’s final training session to test several midfield combinations, offering a glimpse into his thinking ahead of one of the biggest games of the tournament.

Nigeria will be without Wilfred Ndidi for the AFCON semifinal clash vs Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Chelle faces key selection headache

Nigeria’s final training session lasted over an hour and was led by Chelle alongside his technical crew, with a clear focus on finding the right balance to counter Morocco’s threat.

The biggest question hanging over the session was how the coach would replace Ndidi, who has been one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the tournament, and a leader who had even volunteered to pay his teammates bonuses.

According to Sport News Africa, Ndidi picked up his second yellow card of the competition during the quarter-final victory over Algeria, following an earlier booking in the last-16 tie against Mozambique.

The suspension leaves Chelle without his midfield anchor and captain for a match that could decide Nigeria’s AFCON fate.

Determined to find the best solution, Chelle rotated several players through Ndidi’s role, carefully assessing their tactical discipline.

Chelle’s training session reveals strong hint

During the session, Chelle initially deployed Ademola Lookman alongside Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka in midfield. However, that setup was quickly abandoned as the coach continued to search for the right blend, per OwnGoal Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has hinted on who will replace Wilfred Ndidi in the AFCON semifinal clash vs Morocco. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

Next, Tochukwu Nnadi was introduced into the midfield trio before being replaced by Raphael Onyedika, who also spent some time in the role.

While each option was tested briefly, it was Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who appeared to catch Chelle’s eye.

Dele-Bashiru stayed on in the role for the longest period during the session, operating effectively within the midfield diamond and showing the energy and composure required for such a high-pressure encounter.

Barring a late change of plans, all signs suggest Chelle has settled on Dele-Bashiru as Ndidi’s likely replacement against Morocco.

Chelle feeling confident despite Ndidi's absence

Speaking after Algeria’s game, Chelle admitted his disappointment at losing his captain but remained calm and optimistic about Nigeria’s chances.

“Ndidi brings so much to the team, and of course I am disappointed for him. But we are a group. Every player is waiting for the opportunity to show something for the team. I am very confident.”

Ndidi has started four matches at AFCON 2025, dominating the midfield and leading by example both on and off the pitch.

However, Chelle believes his absence could provide an opportunity for another player to step up on the big stage.

According to Al Jazeera, Nigeria, chasing a fourth AFCON title after previous triumphs in 1980, 1994, and 2013, will now look to overcome the hosts in front of a packed stadium in Rabat as they bid to reach yet another continental final.

Morocco suffers injury setback

