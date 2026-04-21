Yobe Deputy Governor commissioned 50 mosques and sponsored marriages for 10 female orphans through the Gorbo Foundation

Gubana emphasised charity, urging wealthy individuals to support orphans and invest in community initiatives

Over 1,400 orphans under Gorbo Foundation's care receive education from primary to tertiary levels

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, has opened up on the reason for commissioning 50 mosques and sponsoring the marriages of 10 female orphans.

Gubana carried out the gesture through his initiative called the Gorbo Foundation.

The initiative focuses on supporting and educating orphans, women, and other vulnerable groups.

The deputy governor said the initiative was aimed at bringing people closer to God.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking to newsmen during the commissioning of one of the mosques built at the Emir of Fune’s palace.

He said he decided to support the marriages of the 10 female orphans to their chosen partners after raising and educating them.

According to Gubana, the gesture was an act of charity and gratitude to God for lifting him from a humble background to his current position.

“We currently have over 1,400 orphans under our care. We train them from primary to secondary school, and some are now in tertiary institutions. Some have graduated and found partners, which is why we supported their marriages.”

The deputy governor urged wealthy individuals and politicians to support orphans and build mosques.

He called on the privileged to invest in initiatives that uplift both the spiritual and physical well-being of the people.

Primate Ayodele builds, commissions mosque

Recall that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele commissioned a mosque, naming it in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mother.

Ayodele's followers have said the event highlighted unity among diverse religious leaders and promoted interfaith cooperation.

Ayodele serves as the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, where he leads a congregation of worshippers.

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Makinde builds new mosque for Ibadan Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, proved he is a promoter of peace and unity and does not joke with his words.

He showed this with the inauguration of the Adogba Central Mosque, which was unveiled as a fulfilment of the promise made to the worshippers in Iwo Road, Ibadan.

The Sultan of Sokoto and other important dignitaries who were present during the event hailed Makinde and urged other governors in Nigeria to emulate his lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng