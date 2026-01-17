CAF has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jiyed for Nigeria vs Egypt third-place match

The decision from the African body comes amid recent officiating and scheduling controversy

Both Nigeria and Egypt is aiming to end AFCON 2025 on the podium after semifinal heartbreak

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jiyed to officiate the third-place playoff match between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The game will take place on Saturday, January 17, in Rabat, with both teams aiming to end their tournament on a positive note.

CAF appoints Moroccan referee Jalal Jiyed for Nigeria vs Egypt third-place match. Photo credit: @AlgerianFooty

Source: Twitter

The appointment has already sparked conversation due to recent tensions surrounding officiating and scheduling at the tournament, particularly following comments from Egypt’s head coach after their semifinal exit.

CAF confirms full officiating team for playoff clash

CAF confirmed that Jalal Jiyed will lead an all-Moroccan on-field officiating team for the high-profile encounter, Elbotola reports.

Zakaria Brinsi and Mostafa Akarkad will assist the Moroccan referee, while Algerian official Lahlu Benbraham has been named as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

See CAF's post below:

Benbraham will be supported in the VAR room by Tunisian referee Haythem Guirat and Moroccan official Hamza El Fariq, forming a multinational video officiating team for the playoff.

The decision to appoint a Moroccan referee comes with added scrutiny, given that Nigeria recently suffered a semifinal defeat to hosts Morocco with many claiming officiating bias, while Egypt have expressed frustration over perceived disadvantages during their own campaign.

Referee appointment gets strong reactions

The refereeing decision follows Egypt’s narrow 1-0 semifinal loss to Senegal, after which head coach Hossam Hassan publicly questioned certain aspects of the tournament’s organisation.

Hassan suggested that “some parties did not want Egypt to reach the final” and pointed to what he described as uneven scheduling, Africa Soccer reports.

The Pharaohs' legend highlighted that Egypt were forced to travel from Agadir to Tangier ahead of their semifinal, while Senegal enjoyed more rest time before the match.

He also noted strong Moroccan support for Senegal during the semifinal, comments that added to growing tension between the Egyptian camp and sections of Moroccan fans and media.

Against that backdrop, CAF’s choice of a Moroccan referee for the playoff match has drawn attention, even though CAF has not issued any additional statement beyond confirming the officiating crew.

Nigeria and Egypt seek redemption in Rabat

Both Nigeria and Egypt enter the third-place match determined to salvage pride after painful semifinal eliminations.

Nigeria will seek to finish on the podium at AFCON 2025 as they take on Egypt in the third-place match. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles were defeated by hosts Morocco after a dramatic penalty shootout following a goalless draw in both regular and extra time.

Egypt, meanwhile, fell to Senegal by a single goal in a tightly contested semi-final.

With a bronze medal at stake, the match offers both sides an opportunity to finish the tournament on the podium.

For Nigeria, the game also provides a chance to bounce back emotionally after the heartbreak of penalties, while Egypt will be eager to prove their quality despite the frustrations that surrounded their AFCON journey.

Akor Adams blames referee for Nigeria’s defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s dream of lifting a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title came crashing down on Wednesday, January 14, in Rabat, and Super Eagles forward Akor Adams believes the reason goes beyond football.

As journalists attempted to speak with him after Nigeria’s loss to Morocco while leaving the stadium, the Super Eagles striker responded sharply, directing attention away from the players and toward the officiating.

Source: Legit.ng