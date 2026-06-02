FIFA and IFAB have approved a new “anti-blocking” rule that will allow VAR to punish obstruction at corners and free-kicks.

Arsenal's highly effective set-piece routines have been cited among the tactics likely to be affected by the regulation.

The rule will debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before being rolled out across global competitions from July 1.

Arsenal’s renowned set-piece strategy could face a major challenge after FIFA and the International Football Association Board introduced a new law designed to crack down on blocking and screening during corner kicks and free-kicks.

The regulation, which will be implemented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before becoming mandatory across all competitions from July 1, gives video assistant referees greater authority to intervene when players illegally obstruct opponents before the ball is put into play.

Arsenal players pose for team photograph for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final against PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Mail, the change has already been dubbed the “anti-Arsenal rule” by sections of the football community due to the Gunners' success from dead-ball situations under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have become one of Europe’s most dangerous teams from corners and free-kicks in recent seasons, with their carefully rehearsed routines helping them score a remarkable number of goals from set plays.

The North London club’s physical approach, often involving players creating space for teammates through blocks and screens, has generated admiration from some quarters and criticism from others.

Under the new interpretation of the laws, players will no longer be allowed to impede opponents from challenging for the ball by acting as screeners in a manner similar to basketball.

What the new rule means

According to the updated IFAB protocol, VAR officials can now review incidents where an attacking player commits a foul before the ball is in play during a set-piece.

Previously, many such actions went unpunished because referees focused primarily on events that occurred after the corner or free-kick had been taken.

The new framework changes that entirely.

If a player is judged to have blocked, held, or illegally obstructed a defender before the delivery is made, VAR will be empowered to intervene and recommend disciplinary action or disallow any resulting goal.

Football lawmakers believe the adjustment will create a fairer contest between attackers and defenders.

IFAB insist the objective is not to eliminate creative set-piece routines but to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage through deliberate obstruction.

England goal used as key example

According to ESPN, one of the incidents discussed extensively during the rule's development involved England’s friendly match against Uruguay earlier this year.

Ben White found the net from a corner routine, but FIFA refereeing officials later argued the goal would not have stood under the new regulations.

The focus centred on the actions of Adam Wharton and Harvey Barnes, who were seen preventing defenders from challenging effectively for the ball before the delivery arrived.

FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina pointed to the sequence as an example of why the rule change was necessary.

The legendary former referee maintained that goals resulting from such actions undermine sporting fairness and should be subject to review.

"We are convinced that this goal cannot stand, it is completely unfair," Collina said. "If a foul is committed just before the ball is in play, we are convinced that nobody can object to something."

According to Collina, if a foul occurs before a set-piece is taken and directly contributes to a goal-scoring opportunity, officials must have the ability to correct the situation.

Arsenal likely to feel biggest impact

While the law applies universally, many observers believe Arsenal could be among the clubs most affected.

Arteta's side have transformed set-pieces into one of their greatest weapons, regularly using coordinated movements, physical battles and intelligent positioning to create openings.

Gabriel is held by Lisandro Martinez for an oncoming corner during. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Gunners scored 24 goals from non-penalty set-piece situations in the Premier League campaign, making them one of the most efficient dead-ball teams in Europe.

Those routines have been widely praised for their sophistication, but rivals have frequently complained that some movements border on illegal obstruction.

The new regulation is expected to place greater scrutiny on such situations moving forward.

Defenders will likely receive increased protection from referees and VAR officials, forcing teams to adapt their strategies.

Arsenal reinforce ahead of new season

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal are planning significant squad improvements ahead of the new campaign as Arteta seeks to build on the club's recent success.

The Gunners are targeting reinforcements at left wing, striker, central midfield and right-back, with several high-profile names already linked to a move to the Emirates Stadium as preparations for another title challenge continue.

Source: Legit.ng