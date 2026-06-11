Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi has spoken after getting Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-worn jersey

Nigeria lost 2-1 to World Cup-bound Portugal in their final friendly match of the June international break

The result was the Super Eagles’ second loss in regulation time since Eric Chelle took over in January 2025

Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi has spoken after getting Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-worn jersey after Nigeria’s loss to Portugal.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, and Akor Adams levelled it in the 37th minute. Francisco Çonceicao scored the winner in the 75th minute.

Bruno Onyemaechi in action against Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal vs Nigeria. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, the loss was the Super Eagles’ second loss in regulation time since Eric Chelle took over after the loss to Egypt before AFCON 2025.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye made the scoreline respectable with five brilliant saves, one of which was against Ronaldo in the first half.

The match was the final game of the window for both countries, but their path afterward differs. Nigerian players proceed on holiday, while Portugal heads to the World Cup.

The match would not have been a friendly if Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup, as both nations would have been drawn in the same group, but Portugal got DR Congo, who eliminated Nigeria from the playoff.

Nigeria and Portugal faced off in a friendly before the 2022 World Cup. TAhe match could have been a World Cup match as well, as the Europeans faced Ghana, which eliminated the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles starting 11 when they faced Portugal in 2022. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Onyemaechi got Ronaldo’s jersey

Bruno Onyemaechi was the lucky man who got Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-worn jersey, with others getting only pictures, handshakes and embraces.

The Olympiacos left-back held his ground against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during the Al-Nassr star’s 65 minutes on the pitch.

Onyemaechi shared photos from the match on his Instagram page and highlighted the one in which he held Ronaldo’s jersey on his story with the caption “dream come true🐐”.

Most remarkably, the first picture on Ronaldo’s Instagram page was the one with him and Onyemaechi in action during the match.

The Owerri-born star spent seven years in Portugal since he moved to Europe from Nigeria. His first adventure outside of Portugal came after he joined Olympiacos in 2025.

Onyemaechi reacts to Nigeria’s performance

Onyemaechi, speaking to OJB Sports in the mixed zone, was pleased with the quality of the opponent and hopes for more of such for the team.

“It’s a very good game, it’s a very competitive game for us to test our abilities. We are a great nation, too. This is the type of game we need to play to test our abilities. I hope we will have more of this to play against,” he said.

Ronaldo reacts to first match against Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after playing against the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the first time in his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature when the two sides met before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which Portugal won 4-0.

Source: Legit.ng