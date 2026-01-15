The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Super Eagles at the 2025 AFCON

Nigeria lost to the host nation 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final after a goalless intense battle in 120 minutes

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match in Casablanca on Saturday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles lost to host Morocco in the semifinal of the continental tournament after playing a goalless draw after an intense 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

The match was decided by penalties, as on-loan Fulham star Samuel Chukwueze and Olympiacos star Bruno Onyemaechi missed their spot kick to ensure Morocco won 4-2 in front of their fans.

The three-time AFCON winners will take on Egypt in the third-place match, after the seven-time AFCON winners lost to the Teranga Lions of Senegal 1-0 in the first semifinal match, courtesy of a goal from Sadio Mane, per ESPN.

CAF send message to Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football have acknowledged the effort of the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

In a viral post on X, CAF noted that Nigeria had a special run from the group stage to the semifinal, where they lost to the host nation, Morocco, via penalty.

"Naija. This run was special."

Super Eagles scored a total of 14 goals in five matches, conceding four. The match against Morocco was the only game in the tournament in which Nigeria failed to score a goal, per Sofa Score.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans following the message from the football governing body. Read them below:

@bigdammy_ said:

"You should have told us not to bother competing and handed the trophy to Morocco. What a terrible #AFCON2025 . Even Isa Hayatou regim was a lot better despite making CAF his private estate and an appendage of Cameroon. CAF is disgusting."

@Thopsonic1 wrote:

"The level of officiating at this afcon is by far below what we had in Ivory Coast. It's not a must to favour host nation at all cost. Let the best team win. That's the beauty of the game."

@OtunbaKwame added:

"Poor officiating spoiling the game unfit refs should never near this game get a good ref for high quality of the game not rookies like last night ref, hopefully we shall see a better officiating on Sunday not that show of shame last night."

@Sice_Khoza said:

"Heads up naija, you guys deserved to win the tournament."

