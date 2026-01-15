Veteran Malian football journalist Mohamed Soumare has died unexpectedly in Rabat

The African football community is in mourning following the sudden death of Malian journalist Mohamed Soumare in Rabat, Morocco.

Soumare, a respected media officer for Stade Malien de Bamako and head of marketing and media at the Malian Professional League, was found unresponsive in his hotel room while covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Popular Malian journalist Mohamed Soumare was found dead in his hotel room while covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo credit: Football Transfer News

Source: Twitter

Authorities have yet to disclose the exact circumstances of his death, leaving colleagues and fans in shock, Yahoo Sports reports.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across African sports media, with journalists and broadcasters paying tribute to a professional who dedicated his career to African football.

Soumare was a media genius

Soumare was a prominent figure in African sports media, known for his analytical precision and unwavering commitment to the development of football across the continent.

He built a career spanning multiple major media outlets, providing insightful commentary on club competitions and international tournaments.

Colleagues describe him as a mentor to younger journalists and a steadfast voice in the media community.

His coverage extended beyond match reports, often highlighting football’s role as a force for social cohesion across Africa.

Shock and tributes pour in for Sourmare

According to Foot Boom, Soumare’s death occurred just hours before he was scheduled to cover Nigeria’s semifinal clash against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14.

Soumare was meant to cover the Morocco vs Nigeria semifinal clash before he was found dead. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Hotel staff discovered him unresponsive early in the morning, prompting the arrival of local police and forensic teams.

While investigations into the cause of death are ongoing, consular services are coordinating with authorities to assist his family.

The news spread quickly across social media and newsrooms, with colleagues observing moments of silence and sharing heartfelt tributes.

Broadcasters, reporters, and former players acknowledged Soumare’s influence on African football coverage and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of journalists.

“Mohamed’s contributions went beyond reporting; he educated and inspired countless journalists across Africa,” one broadcaster commented.

Fans and peers alike expressed shock, emphasising his professionalism and the void his passing leaves in sports media.

Soumaré’s untimely death is a profound loss for the African media and football community.

He leaves behind a legacy of expertise and commitment to elevating the standard of sports journalism across the continent.

AFCON 2025, a tournament meant to celebrate football, now also marks the heartbreaking loss of one of Africa’s finest football minds.

