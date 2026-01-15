Asisat Oshoala has publicly questioned CAF’s repeated choice of Morocco for major tournaments and awards

Oshoala voiced her frustrations after Nigeria lost to Morocco on penalties following a controversial AFCON semifinal

Morocco reached their first AFCON final in 22 years amid growing debate over officiating and hosting balance

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has sparked fresh debate around the governance of African football after Nigeria’s dramatic exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, questioning CAF’s growing concentration of major events and recognition in Morocco.

The Super Eagles were eliminated by hosts Morocco in a tense semifinal decided by penalties at the Complexe Sportif Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, a result that has continued to generate reactions across the continent.

In the aftermath of Nigeria’s painful semifinal defeat, Oshoala did not hold back as she took to social media to challenge what she sees as a pattern within African football administration.

The six-time African Player of the Year in a post on X (formerly Twitter), called for broader inclusion, urging CAF to allow more countries to host major competitions and ceremonies.

“The big question here is when will this whole @CAF_Online compensation to Morocco end. Awards, tournaments n all……it’s getting boring now. We need other countries to step up. Everything concerning African football happens in Morocco, feels like that’s the new HQ 🤨”

Oshoala’s comments came after a match she had earlier warned could be influenced by factors beyond football, as tensions around officiating and home advantage dominated post-match discussions.

Penalty drama ends Nigeria’s AFCON dream

The semifinal between Nigeria and Morocco ended goalless after 90 minutes and extra time, with both sides locked in a tight tactical battle.

While the Super Eagles struggled to hit their usual attacking style, the game was overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions that left many Nigerian fans frustrated.

The match ultimately went to penalties, where Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the decisive figure, per CAF Online.

Backed by a loud home crowd, Bounou saved spot-kicks from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi, sealing a 4-2 shootout victory for the Atlas Lions, BBC Sport reports.

The result sent Morocco into their first AFCON final since 2004 and ended Nigeria’s hopes of a fourth continental title.

Morocco’s rising influence in African football

Morocco’s progression to the AFCON final further underlined the country’s growing influence in African football.

Since 2023, the North African nation has hosted the U-23 AFCON, the U-17 AFCON, two CAF Awards ceremonies, and the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

While CAF has praised Morocco’s infrastructure and organisational standards, Oshoala’s comments echo a wider sentiment among fans and stakeholders who believe opportunities should be spread more evenly across the continent.

