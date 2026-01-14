The Kogi state government has confirmed that Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, a pioneer of investigative journalism in Nigeria, has passed away

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of the state praised Mohammed for shaping ethical journalism and accountability in Nigeria

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris highlighted Mohammed's contributions and courage during Nigeria's turbulent military era

Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, a veteran journalist and co-founder of the Newswatch Magazine, has been declared dead. This was disclosed in a mourning statement by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, where he sent his condolences to the family and the Nigerian Union of Journalists over the passing of the elder statesman.

Ismaila Isah, the spokesperson to the governor, who signed the statement on Wednesday, January 14, stated that the deceased was not only the pioneer of modern investigative journalism in the country, but also a proud son of the North Central state. He said Mohammed was from the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi and his contributions transcended the media space.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has mourned Yakubu Mohammed

Governor Ododo praises the late Mohammed

Governor Ododo stated that the late veteran belonged to the generation of journalists who shaped the professionalism, courage and integrity of Nigerian journalism. He added that Mohammed redesigned public discourse and strengthened accountability in Nigeria's democracy.

Ododo recalled the establishment of the Newswatch Magazine in the 1980s, along with other veteran journalists, Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu and Dan Agbese, adding that the development marked a turning point in the country's journalism and set the standard for investigative reporting and editorial importance in the country.

The Kogi governor also extolled the days of Mohammed in the public service, adding that his tenure as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and his contribution to the growth of Kogi were invaluable.

Minister of Information mourns Mohammed

Also, mourning Mohammed is the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris. The minister made this known in a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Wednesday, January 14.

The Minister described his death as a huge loss to the Nigerian media, a profession the deceased devoted over five decades of his life to advancing ethical reporting and investigative journalism, and telling the truth to power, even during the dark days of the military junta.

Idris also described the veteran journalist as a true patriot who believed in Nigeria, a brave heart who showed courage in the face of fear, and a change maker who used his intellect to advance the greater public good, particularly during his stint as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo mourns Yakubu Mohammed

