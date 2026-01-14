Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting 11 to face Morocco in AFCON 2025 semi-final

Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika replaces the suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi in midfield in the only change

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen captains the Super Eagles for the second time in the ongoing tournament

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting lineup to face Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria faces the host nation, the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 9 pm.

Eric Chelle selects Victor Osimhen as Super Eagles captain against Morocco. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles brushed aside the Desert Foxes of Algeria, while Morocco defeated five-time champions the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final.

According to CAF, this is the first meeting between the two sides at AFCON in 22 years, since Morocco defeated Nigeria in the group stage of the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

The last time the two sides met in the semi-final of the competition, the Green Eagles won 1-0 on their way to winning their first title on home soil in 1980.

Super Eagles XI vs Morocco

As seen on CAF's official X page, Chelle stuck with the same players that beat Algeria in the quarter-final, except the suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi.

The Franco-Malian selects Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika to replace Ndidi in midfield, while Victor Osimhen captains the side in his absence.

Stanley Nwabali who is at risk of missing the final if he receives a yellow card starts in goal, while the dependable Calvin Bassey also risks missing the final.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi and Semi Ajayi complete the backline. In midfield, Frank Onyeka, who is also at risk of suspension, joins Alex Iwobi and Onyedika in midfield.

Chelle trusts his preferred attack of Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Osimhen for the huge match, as the Super Eagles targets consecutive finals. Moses Simon, the other player at risk of suspension starts on the bench.

Full XI: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen.

Four Super Eagles stars risk suspension against Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Rabat at 9 pm.

The match will be available for the Nigerian audience on dedicated SuperSport channels on DStv, and other platforms, including Canal+ Afrique and SABC for other Africans.

Source: Legit.ng