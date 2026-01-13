Africa Digital Media Awards

AFCON 2025: List of TV Stations and Streaming Platforms to Watch Nigeria vs Morocco
AFCON 2025: List of TV Stations and Streaming Platforms to Watch Nigeria vs Morocco

by  Elijah Odetokun
  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
  • Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final
  • The Pharaohs of Egypt or the Teranga Lions of Senegal await the winner of the encounter in the final on January 18, 2026

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face off with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as the tournament heads for its conclusion.

Nigeria reached the final after beating Algeria 2-0 with goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, while Morocco beat Cameroon 2-0 with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismail Saibari.

According to FRMF, the match will be played at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 14, 2026, at 9 pm.

Nigeria vs Morocco team news

Eric Chelle will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended for the match after his yellow card against Algeria, and also picked up a knock in the match.

Bright Osayi-Samuel declared himself fit despite being substituted with a knock against Algeria, while Ryan Alebiosu is back to full fitness after his injury against Uganda.

The Moroccan national team has not reported any fitness issues for any player, and captain Achraf Hakimi, who was injured before the tournament, is at full fitness.

What Chelle and Regragui said

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui, speaking to the media after their 2-0 win over Cameroon, claimed that his team deserved their semi-final spot, must maintain focus.

“Qualifying for the semi-finals is well deserved, and the players earned it. Since 2004, Morocco has not reached the semi-finals, and now we are aiming to write history,” he told CAF Online.

“We must remain humble because every team wants to beat us, and we must respect all our opponents.”

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle congratulated his players for the great win against Algeria, and quickly shifted his attention to facing Morocco.

“The Nigerian players are very happy, and I am extremely proud of them. We really enjoyed the match. After this match, we have another game, and we will prepare for it,” he said.
“Morocco is a strong team, and there will be pressure in front of the host nation. The best team will win. I am proud that we will face Morocco, and I hope it will be a good match, with the best team winning.”

Where to watch Nigeria vs Morocco

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile and other devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC channels for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

