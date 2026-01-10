Nigeria will be without a key player ahead of their AFCON 2025 semifinal against Morocco on Wednesday, January 14

The Super Eagles recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10

The three-time AFCON champions are the tournament’s highest-scoring team with 14 goals and a +10 goal difference

Nigerian sports journalist Kingsley Oyero believes coach Eric Chelle has a suitable replacement on the bench

Nigeria have been dealt a major setback ahead of their semifinal clash against Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

With just four days to the last-four showdown in Marrakesh, a key Super Eagles player will miss the match due to injury and suspension.

The Super Eagles became the first team in AFCON 2025 to win five consecutive matches after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

Eric Chelle’s side dominated from start to finish, with the Desert Foxes failing to register a single shot on target.

Second-half goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams ended the clean sheet of Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, per Sofa Score.

Nigeria tops the scoring charts with 14 goals in five games and a +10 goal difference, the best in the tournament, per CAF.

Super Eagles midfielder suspended

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi will miss Nigeria’s semifinal clash against Morocco’s Atlas Lions on Wednesday, January 14.

The Besiktas midfielder received his second booking of the tournament in the 67th minute against Algeria for time-wasting.

Ndidi also sustained a hamstring injury after a challenge outside Nigeria’s penalty box and was substituted in the 69th minute, with Raphael Onyedika coming on in his place.

The 29-year-old had previously received his first booking during Nigeria’s 4–0 Round of 16 win over Mozambique’s Mambas.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in their 3–2 group-stage win over Tunisia.

The duo of Paris FC winger Moses Simon and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were also booked in the quarterfinal.

Nwabali was booked in the 85th minute for time wasting, while Simon received a yellow card for arguing with the Desert Foxes players.

Ndidi will be missed - Oyero

Nigerian sports journalist Kingsley Oyero said the team will miss the leadership qualities of Wilfred Ndidi against Morocco.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Oyero believes Raphael Onyedika is a perfect replacement for the Besiktas star. He said:

"The suspension of Wilfred Ndidi has opened the doors for Raphael Onyedika to cement his place in the heart of coach Eric Chelle and Nigerians.

"No doubt Ndidi is a fantastic player and a leader of the team, this is an opportunity to prepare for the future without the former Leicester City star."

