Fulham Football Club has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria kicked off their campaign with a vital 2-1 win against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania before beating the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in their second match.

The three-time AFCON winners ended their group stage match with an emphatic win against the Cranes of Uganda 3-1, with Raphael Onyedika scoring a brace in the match, per NY Times.

The Super Eagles progressed to the Round of 16, where they thrashed the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring a brace, while Ademola Lookman nd Akor Adams registered a goal each.

Nigeria clashed with two-time AFCON winners Algeria in the quarter-final match as the Super Eagles overpowered them 2-0, when Osimhen and Adams gave Nigeria the victory.

Fulham sends message to Nigeria trio

Premier League side Fulham FC have sent a message to the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze ahead of Nigeria's semifinal clash.

The Super Eagles will face off with the host Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, later tonight, January 14, per ESPN.

In a viral post on X, the one-time UEFA Europa League runner-up charged the Super Eagles to give their best against the North African team. Fulham wrote:

"Semi-Final day for our Super Eagles! 🦅

"#Naija4TheWin #AFCON."

Alex Iwobi has made 36 line-breaking passes in the knockout stage so far, 22 against Mozambique and 14 against Algeria.

The 29-year-old has featured in four matches, registering two assists at the ongoing tournament, while Samuel Chukwueze has played three matches and provided two assists.

Defender Calvin Bassey has featured in every match at the continental tournament but has received two yellow cards.

Fans react

@DrOzitababy said:

"The three wise men will deliver today."

@HealthSafety231 wrote:

Calvin Chinedu Bassey, Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze & Alexander Chuka Iwobi. Your club, @FulhamFC supports the @NGSuperEagles tonight VS Morocco. Best wishes for a victorious performance, securing a spot in the final against Senegal/Egypt."

@WaleMartinz added:

"If we win AFCON, I’ll buy Fulham’s season ticket as my second team after Arsenal."

@JaySlim1_ said:

"When it comes to supporting your players on their international duty , Fulham comes first and I really like that about them even though they're saucy and the smallest club in Fulham road."

@JiddaGram wrote:

"Bro 3 super eagle Dey Fulham I just Dey know today oh I think say na just chwukwueze upon dem loose player dem Dey play well."

We are more united - Iwobi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has credited the unity to the successes recorded at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Fulham star explained that there is a strong bond between the players like never before.

