AFCON 2025: Supercomputer Predicts Winner Ahead of Semi-final Clashes
- Opta’s Supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the semi-finals
- The Teranga Lions of Senegal will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a repeat of the 2017 final in the first match
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on host nation the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the second semi-final
Opta’s Supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the semi-final clashes as the tournament draws to a close.
AFCON 2025 is left with four teams, Nigeria, host nation Morocco, Senegal and Egypt, all of which are previous winners of the competition.
The Teranga Lions of Senegal will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the first semi-final, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco.
As noted by CAF, the semi-final features five African Footballer of the Year, including the reigning champion, Achraf Hakimi.
According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner of the tournament as teams battle for a chance to be in the final.
Predicted winner of AFCON 2025
Morocco
The host nation remains the favourite to win the tournament on home soil. Opta gives the Atlas Lions a 57.75% chance of reaching the final, while they have a 34.09% chance of winning the tournament.
However, standing between them and the final is the dominant Super Eagles of Nigeria, which has the best attack at that tournament.
Senegal
The Teranga Lions under indigenous head coach Pape Thiaw are the second favorites to reach the final with a 53.29% chance of reaching the final and a 24.35% chance of winning it. Senegal faces a difficult opposition in the Pharaohs of Egypt, the same team they defeated on penalties to win their only trophy in 2021.
Nigeria
The three-time African champions have a 42.25% chance of beating host nation Morocco to reach the final, while the Eric Chelle-led side have a 22.2% chance of winning the tournament, a step further than the 2023 final, which they lost.
The Super Eagles also missed out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the playoffs to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo and sees the AFCON trophy as a piece to appease Nigerians.
Egypt
The record champion Egypt has a 46.71% chance of overcoming Senegal to reach the final, and a 19.36% chance of winning their eight crown. The Pharaohs have not won the tournament since 2010 and Mohamed Salah awaits his first AFCON title.
