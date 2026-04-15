IShowSpeed’s UEFA Champions League prediction is trending after he correctly called every knockout tie so far

The YouTube streamer has predicted a Bayern Munich vs Arsenal final, with the German side lifting the trophy

Atletico Madrid and PSG’s latest results have pushed his predictions even closer to a perfect run

IShowSpeed’s latest UEFA Champions League predictions have exploded across social media after the YouTube streamer’s forecast continued its remarkable perfect run through the knockout rounds.

What started as fan entertainment is now being treated by many supporters as an eerie football prophecy, with the streamer so far getting every single knockout prediction right from the Round of 16 onward.

IshowSpeed has correctly predicted the winners of every knockout game in the UEFA Champions League this season. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

As the semi-final picture begins to take shape, fans are now revisiting his bracket with growing fascination, especially because his projected final and winner are still firmly in play.

At the heart of this prediction is a bold assertion that Bayern Munich will defeat Arsenal in the 2025/26 Champions League final.

Speed’s perfect knockout streak grabs attention

The viral streamer first caught fans’ attention when he mapped out the Round of 16 and nailed every major call.

Among the standout predictions were Real Madrid to edge Manchester City, Bayern Munich to squeeze past Atalanta, Arsenal to overcome Bayer Leverkusen, and Paris Saint-Germain to eliminate Chelsea, as seen on Livescore.

He also correctly backed Barcelona to progress against Newcastle and Liverpool to get past Galatasaray, giving his bracket a flawless early foundation.

That momentum has carried into the quarter-finals. Speed tipped Atletico Madrid and PSG to eliminate Barcelona and Liverpool respectively, both outcomes that have now played out exactly as predicted.

With Atletico sealing a 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona and PSG cruising past Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate, the internet personality’s bracket is suddenly looking less like luck and more like a genuine talking point among fans.

Arsenal and Bayern keep final dream alive

The biggest reason Speed’s prediction continues to trend is that the remaining parts of his forecast still look realistic.

The streamer has backed Arsenal and Bayern Munich to complete the semi-final lineup, and both clubs currently hold first-leg advantages heading into their return fixtures.

IshowSpeed has predicted Bayern Munich and Arsenal to face off in the 2025/26 UCL final. Photo by Agence Nice Presse

Source: Getty Images

As seen on UEFA's official website, Arsenal’s 1-0 lead over Sporting CP has put Mikel Arteta’s side in a strong position, while Bayern Munich’s 2-1 edge over Real Madrid gives the German champions a narrow but significant advantage.

Should both teams finish the job, it would move Speed’s forecast another step closer to perfection.

At that point, the pressure on his semi-final picks would intensify, especially since he has already projected Arsenal to edge Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich to eliminate PSG.

Bayern tipped to break Arsenal hearts

The final part of Speed’s bracket may be the most painful for Arsenal supporters.

While he believes the Gunners can navigate their way into the final, the YouTube star ultimately sees Bayern Munich lifting the trophy at Arsenal’s expense.

It is a prediction that fits Bayern’s European pedigree. The German giants have repeatedly shown their ability to thrive deep into the Champions League, and their experience in high-pressure knockout ties often gives them an edge.

For Arsenal, the idea of reaching the final only to fall short would be a cruel twist, especially in a season where they are also battling for domestic glory.

The Gunners last appearance in the Champions League final was in 2006 when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

Still, the fact that Speed’s bracket remains untouched this deep into the competition has added a strange layer of intrigue to the tournament.

Atletico qualify for UCL semi-final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 14.

Los Rojiblancos suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Catalans in a thrilling second-leg encounter at the Metropolitano Stadium but did enough to progress.

Source: Legit.ng